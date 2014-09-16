Wonderful supercut reveals a rainbow of Pixar's colours

Pixar have created some of the best 3D movies in the world; from Toy Story to Finding Nemo, their tales of love, loss and friendship have won them fans in their millions. The way in which they use colour grading to create moods is one that has inspired animation companies and 3D artists alike.

Superfan Rishi Kaneria has created a Pixar supercut that charts the animation giants' use of colour throughout movies such as Monsters Inc, Up, Toy Story and more. From warm reds to striking greens and blues, it's obvious from the one minute video that Pixar use colour with the utmost precision.

Moving carefully between each scene, it's inspiring to see how each film and character design compliments the other. You can take a trip down memory lane with some of your favourite movies whilst still learning all about animation.

