Croc remaster revives one of the 90s' best-loved character designs

UK-based Argonaut Games became a household name in the 1990s thanks to Super NES titles like Star Fox, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos and the Starglider series. It was wound up in 2004, but twenty years on, it's back, now as a 'boutique publisher'.

The new Argonaut plans to release remasters of its classics and also to make new titles for both current and retro games consoles. And first up is Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Argonaut was founded in 1982, and made its debut in 1984 with Skyline Attack for the Commodore 64. It became famous for bringing new 3D technology to 2D games. Its Brender toolkit and graphics engine became open source a couple of years ago.

Released in 1997, Croc saw players have to rescue the Gobbos from evil Baron Dante. It became an instant classic and was one of Argonaut's best-sellers. Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster: A Nostalgic Journey, for PC and consoles, promises to be a treat for fans of the original, featuring a Crocipedia – a "meticulously curated digital museum" with original design documents, concept art, and animation tests.

The press release announcing the game promises enhanced HD graphics, updated modern control mechanics and authentic gameplay. The revived Argonaut is led by co-CEOs Gary Sheinwald, who worked on the design and production of Starglider in 1986, and Mike Arkin.

According to the press release, Baron Dante, the diabolical sorcerer and marauder of Gobbo Valley, said: “Twenty-seven long years ago, that little green crocodile thwarted my plan to usurp King Rufus and imprison the Gobbos. Thanks to Argonaut Games, I have been given a do-over, and this time I shall prevail!”

You can learn more at the Argonaut Games site. Meanwhile, see below for the best prices on retro games consoles where you are.