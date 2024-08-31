Croc remaster revives one of the 90s' best-loved character designs

News
By
published

Argonaut Games is back.

UK-based Argonaut Games became a household name in the 1990s thanks to Super NES titles like Star Fox, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos and the Starglider series. It was wound up in 2004, but twenty years on, it's back, now as a 'boutique publisher'.

The new Argonaut plans to release remasters of its classics and also to make new titles for both current and retro games consoles. And first up is Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles