A year on, have indie game devs changed their views on AI?

Features
By
published

We got back in touch with six indie developers to see whether their viewpoints on AI have moved.

Indies using AI; anime characters
(Image credit: Mojiken Studio)
Jump To:

Last year, I asked half a dozen indie game developers about the pros and cons of using generative AI. Their opinions were mixed: some sung its praises, while others were wary or even dismissive of the technology. But how have their opinions changed over time?

There have been many developments in the fast-moving world of AI since. Artists have filed class-action lawsuits against Google over copyright infringement, Nvidia has launched a number of eye-catching AI tools, from RTX Remix to enable remastering old games to NPCs that react realistically (we even tried and had a conversation with this AI), and improved text-to-3D models have taken off. AI tools have been integrated into software like Adobe Firefly and the launch of AI Copilot laptops is shifting us closer to everyday AI use. It's been a hectic year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lewis Packwood
Lewis Packwood
Video games journalist

Lewis Packwood has been writing about video games professionally since 2013, and his work has appeared in The Guardian, Retro Gamer, EDGE, Eurogamer, Wireframe, Rock Paper Shotgun, Kotaku, PC Gamer and Time Extension, among others. He is also the author of Curious Video Game Machines: A Compendium of Rare and Unusual Consoles, Computers and Coin-Ops (White Owl, 2023).

Related articles