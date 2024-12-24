This Venn diagram-inspired AI image generator is strangely satisfying

There are already more AI image generators than the world could possibly ever need, even if AI art does become the norm. But that's not stopping people from experimenting with new ways to present them.

Many AI image generators let you request a particular artistic style or combine several to influence the look of the image you want to generate. Super Random Studio has come up with a clever UI design to allow styles to be quickly changed and compared along with environments.

Venn diagram meets ai image gen ✨🖼️https://t.co/0T40ujaV4V pic.twitter.com/IGiqAqqnpIDecember 18, 2024

'Venngen' has a very simple UI. There's a box to type in a text prompt describing the image that you want to generate, and there are two overlapping circles in which you can scroll up and down to change the style modifier (on the left) and the environment modifier on the right.

Click the arrow and the AI will generate an image combining the prompt and the two modifiers in the area where the two circles overlap. You can hover the cursor over the centre of the Venn to see the complete image, and you can click download if you like it.

(Image credit: Future / Super Random Studio / AI-generated)

Of course, this isn't how Venn diagrams work. The AI image generation isn't great either: all of the styles look fairly cartoony and distinctly AI, and it turns out plenty of six-finger hands. The highlight is the UI since it's so clean and simple. It's actually slightly addictive since it's so easy to scroll through different combinations to see what comes out, so it could potentially be interesting for anyone wanting ideas for settings.

For now, using AI art for finished assets remains controversial and tends to trigger a public backlash – just see the reaction to the Coca-Cola AI Christmas ad.

For more AI art news, see the new Midjourney Patchwork tool for creating storyboards and the new AI image generator Recraft.