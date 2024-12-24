This Venn diagram-inspired AI image generator is strangely satisfying

Great UI design ...shame about the 'art'.

An image from Venngen, and AI image generator in the shape of a Venn diagram
(Image credit: Future / Super Random Studio / AI-generated)

There are already more AI image generators than the world could possibly ever need, even if AI art does become the norm. But that's not stopping people from experimenting with new ways to present them.

Many AI image generators let you request a particular artistic style or combine several to influence the look of the image you want to generate. Super Random Studio has come up with a clever UI design to allow styles to be quickly changed and compared along with environments.

