Procreate comes out swinging against AI (and creatives are on board)

News
By
published

"The path generative AI is on is wrong for us."

Digital art companies left, right and centre having been outlining their approach to AI in recent months – and drawing mixed responses from the creative community. While Adobe claimed it wanted to "do the right thing" when it came to the ethics of AI, the company has managed to put artists' noses out of joint a few times this year. But we're not seeing many creatives complaining about Procreate's ballsy new statement on the subject.

Indeed, the team behind one of the best drawing apps for iPad has come right out and said 'no' to AI. "We’re never going there. Creativity is made, not generated," declared Procreate today. And it seems the app's users agree.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech. He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing.

