Cute overload! Subtle GIFs make for simple inspiration

Keeping things simple allows this animated GIF series to shine

You can find inspiration in almost anything - whether it's some quirky nail art designs, vintage posters or impressive TV commercials. Animated GIFs are one of the many delights produced from the internet, and this series had us swooning with delight thanks to its simple yet striking approach.

They were crafted by French student Guillaume Kurkdjian, who specialises in photography, 2D and 3D animation as well as video direction. Combining all his efforts, this latest collection of animated GIFs entitled 'Bisous Les Copains' is a gorgeous source of inspiration.

Keeping to a strict colour scheme, the simple graphics and subtle jokes throughout each creation make this series one of the most beautiful we've ever come across. Kurkdjian proves once again that often, simplicity is the best approach.

See more animated GIFs over on Guillaume's Behance page.

Like this? Read these!

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Seen an animated GIF to inspire? Let us know in the comments box below!