The viral 'Human Intelligence' logo trend is a glorious rebuttal of AI art

It shows human art will always be more original.

Artwork created as part of the Created with human intelligence viral trend
(Image credit: Various via Instagram)

AI art is everywhere and it's a big concern for many professional artists and creatives, while also raising concerns about credibility and authenticity. Initiatives like Instagram's 'AI info' tags don't yet seem to be enough to address the issue. But among artists, a quiet counter movement has picked up steam and is fast on it's way to becoming a viral trend.

'Created with Human Intelligence' began as single artist's doodled logo design. It's since been replicated all over social media by creatives from different disciplines, showcasing a rich variety of artistic styles in the process.

