Hipster brands become corporate sell-outs with these logo redesigns

Which do you prefer? Hipster or corporate?

Over the past few years, we've witnessed the rise of 'hipster' brands and with that, comes hipster logos. However, what would happen if these 'hipster' logos were transformed into more mainstream offerings? The team at Cornett did just that.

"We thought it would be fun to reimagine a bunch of hipster-ish brands as their evil corporate counterparts," Cornetts Whit Hiler explains. "I got together with several different members of our design team here at Cornett and we got to work on making a bunch of hipsterish brands look a little more corporate. The results are pretty damn funny. It was also a fun little agency side project."

The results are hilariously creative, with the Urban Outfitters transformation probably being our favourite (get it?). They - along with some brilliant designers - have created loads of corporate logos for the project and you can see the entire range here.

See more hipster logo transformations here.

Which logo do you prefer? Let us know in the comments box below!