New ITV branding and logo unveiled

Familiar yet new - but what do you make of the choice of typography?

UK-based television network ITV, the broadcaster behind international hit drama Downton Abbey, today shared the first details of its latest major branding overhaul.

This will see a new unifying brand identity for ITV plc, ITV Network, and ITV’s content and distribution businesses, domestic and international.

The curvy, colourful new look is not the only major change - ITV1 has had its numeral surgically removed to once again become simply 'ITV'. The new branding will roll out in January 2013 across all ITV channels, the ITV Network and ITV Studios – the broadcaster's production arm.

The old logo - less colourful, less bendy

The new logo forms the basis of all ITV’s branding domestically and internationally, and is a warm, bold design with the typography based on what ITV calls "a formalised version of human handwriting, comprising of five colours, in its static state".

Adaptability

When the logo appears on coloured background, such as marketing images for ITV programmes, it will adapt and change according to the background colour scheme of the image. This colour picking technique means that the logo can be dynamic, shifting tone along with the content, reflecting and blending with the mood of different shows.

Different backdrops demonstrate the colour picking technique employed by the creators

Within the ITV broadcast business, the family of UK channels will all have a new on-air look, with ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, and CiTV receiving new colour schemes, clearer brand propositions, and accompanying updated brand identities.

The brand development work and has been led by group director of marketing and research Rufus Radcliffe, director of network marketing, Reemah Sakaan, and creative director of ITV Creative, Phil Lind.

Modern and flexible

Radcliffe said: "In an ever more crowed market place, both domestically and internationally, the need for a modern, flexible brand identity that connects with our viewers and customers has never been more important.

"We are really excited to soon be unveiling a new identity that is as up-to-date, and relevant as our content. Big, bold and creatively ambitious, it will be true to our DNA as a brand at the heart of popular culture."

What do you think of the new ITV branding? Tell us in the comments below!