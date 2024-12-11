I'm fascinated by the original sketches for Netflix's Arcane posters

After the controversy of Netflix's AI-modified Arcane poster (now deleted!), it's pleasure to see a reminder of the skill involved in traditional poster design.

A digital artist has gone viral after sharing his initial sketches for two of the official Arcane posters for Netflix France, and the work offers a fascinating insight into the design process (see our pick of the best poster designs for more inspiration).

Concept Vs Final #Arcane pic.twitter.com/qhdUhHHEQXDecember 5, 2024

Arcane is an animated steampunk adventure from the French animation studio Fortiche. Name Jr, founder of Iconics Agency, has shared initial rough sketches for posters he made for Netflix France. They show how he conceived concepts for the designs using basic lines and stick figures.

The sketches look simple, but the working shows how Jr planned the fundamental aspect of poster design: composition. The rough images clearly show the intentions for where the main points of interest would be placed including Ekko in the centre and broken cog in the background in the first design.

Obviously, a lot more happened in between as the designs were fleshed out and certain decisions were changed. A second design for a poster featuring Isha was created in collaboration with Ilyasse L.

Concept Vs Final #Arcane pic.twitter.com/CqZoyZ2VcvDecember 6, 2024

Name Jr has also made posters for Up, Kung Fu Panda 4, WALL-E and Oppenheimer. For more poster inspiration see our pick of the best movie posters.