McDonald's launches cute new characters

These new characters were created by Parisian agency TBWA

Love or hate McDonald's, there's no denying that the fast-food giant has produced some incredible campaigns, characters and redesigns over the years. Forget the food for a moment and take a look at these cute characters crafted by Paris-based agency TBWA for McDonald's latest Happy Meal campaign.

Creative directors Philippe Taroux and Benoit Leroux and art director Alice Mounoury collaborated on the project, which sees the traditional Happy Meal box transformed into a number of personalities. Musicians, magicians, cowboys and Indians are just some of the characters included.

The kid-friendly characters showcase the agency's ability to create some wonderful 3D individuals that pack a whole lot of personality.

See the rest of the characters on Alice's Behance page.

Which character is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!