Adobe's GenStudio is the AI app I never knew I needed

Artists, say goodbye to menial marketing work.

Adobe MAX 2024, GenStudio demo booth
(Image credit: Future)

Adobe's GenStudio is not something I'd normally think of using. I sat through the Adobe MAX 2024 keynote and it washed over me - a marketing AI app, who needs that? Then I tried it for myself, and well… it's really good.

Artists are so focused on creating the art it can be hard to find time for marketing, you know, the boring bit that makes you money. That's where GenStudio fits in. Designed primarily for small studios to market product launches and brands, there's actually a handy use-case here for solo artists, indie game devs, and any small creative studio that needs to get noticed and fight through the mire of online noise.

Image 1 of 5
Adobe Max 2024, screens from Adobe GenStudio
(Image credit: Adobe)

GenStudio social campaign

GenStudio can create ads, emails and campaign messages for you across Instragram, Facebook, Twitter and more.

