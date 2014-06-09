5 illustration podcasts to kick start your day

Whilst working in illustration is an exiciting and ever-changing experience, you could use a little inspiration sometimes. These top podcasts aim to kick start your creativity on a bad day as well as answering those tough career questions.

Want to know more about comics? This is the podcast for you!

Illustrator Dan Berry teaches kids about comics for a day job, as well as lecturing in illustration and graphic novels. 'Make it then tell everybody' talks to the artists behind the comics, making for wholly inspiring interviews.

"I’m interested in the way that comic artists work, what they think about the process of making comics and how they go about making a living from that," Berry explains.

Two DIY poster designers take the reigns for this brilliant podcast

Put simply, Adventures in Design is a podcast about the culture in and around design and illustration. Created by two DIY poster designers, they focus on gossip and inspiration in and around the graphic design community. Based in Los Angeles and Chicago, the pair also shares tonnes of inspiring work over on the Adventures in Design twitter page.

Combining music and creativity, this podcast is a must for illustrators

Hosted by Jim Stoten and Ben Newman, this podcast aims to document conversations about creativity, songs and the various banalities of modern life in a relaxed environment. Each podcast features a different creative guest who shares their illustration inspirations and knowledge as well as picking three of their favourite songs for your ears to enjoy.

Sean McCabe's podcast offers up much more than just typography

Sean McCabe is a hand-letterer, that creates the kind of beautiful type you'll immediately fall in love with. His podcast focuses on the topics of creativity and business in the design industry, with some brilliant insights into client work. Even if typography isn't your thing, this podcast is well worth a listen.

Chris Oatley answers the tough but important questions in his podcasts

With podcasts such as 'Troubleshooting your freelance illustration career' and 'Are you good enough? Tough truths for true artists', Disney character designer Chris Oatley gets down to the important stuff with his podcasts. Packed full of helpful hints and inspirational content, it's one of the best out there.

