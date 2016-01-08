How to power up your skills as a freelancer

Freelancing doesn't necessarily get easier as you gain experience: you just have a different set of challenges to face.
The latest issue of Computer Arts, 249 – on sale now – will help you take your practice to the next level, whether you're taking your first steps into the unknown, planning to build on your existing success or striving for full-scale world domination.
To help you take care of your tax affairs, you'll find a handy freelancer's guide to tax, covering everything from how to stay on top of tax to what you can claim back to reduce your annual bill (you might be surprised), and more.
Buy Computer Arts 249 now!
Also inside the retro-games-themed issue, Computer Arts' regular video insight feature focuses on the trials and tribulations of freelance life.
Agent Tim Higgs at MPArts and four illustrators he represents – Michael Driver, Fernando Volken Togni, Jamie Jones and Josh McKenna – explain how to make it as a freelance illustrator.
Following the news that Black Pencil-winning motion graphics wizard ManvsMachine – fourth-placed in CA's UK Studio Rankings 2015 – was recently acquired by global branding behemoth Landor, this issue's special report asks if this trend is symptomatic of a much more significant role for motion design in branding.
Also inside CA issue 249
- Don't let geography hold you back – follow the opportunities wherever they are, says in-demand Lithuanian freelancer Evaldus Cesnavicius
- How Form co-founder Paula Benson achieved the ideal work/life balance
- Behind the scenes on a new brand identity for a restaurant in the Canadian Rockies, a life-sized papercraft car for Nissan and an astonishing showcase of BMX talent
- Illustrator Ben Tallon speaks out for freelancers' right to tax relief
- Don't let commercial work drain your soul, says Paul Blackburn
- Nina Geometrieva, chief creative officer of Paktor, shares the hidden delights of Singapore
- The world's best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work
- Much, much more
Save 63% on Computer Arts
Treat yourself or a fellow designer with a subscription to Computer Arts and save up to a whopping 63 per cent on the world's best-selling graphic design magazine.
Are you a design professional? Join the Computer Arts Pro community.
Liked this? Read these...
- Animated posters bring iconic Swiss design to life
- Download the best free fonts
- The ultimate guide to logo design