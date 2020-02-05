Order a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro today and get $300 off

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro is just a bit bigger than the older version, but that extra inch really makes a difference. This model not only fixes many of the niggly complaints we had with previous models, but also added some features that make it an ideal choice for digital creatives. What will put many off Apple's latest laptop is the price, though, which is why we were really excited to see that Amazon is offering $300 off a high-spec version of the machine. And there's an almost equivalent deal in the UK too, with £272 off the same, high-spec version.

The i9 Core, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro will drop down in price from $2,799 to $2,499, saving you a tidy $300, which is certainly not to be sniffed at with specs like these (we gave this model 4.5 stars out of 5 in our 16-inch MacBook Pro review). And in the UK, the same 16-inch MacBook Pro is down from £2,799 to £2,526: a saving of £272.

The only slight catch is if you're in the US, you'll have to wait until 12 February (Space Grey version) or 8 March (Silver version) to get it, as it's currently out of stock. But as long as you're happy to order now and then wait a while for your new machine, we don't think you'll regret it. And if you're in the UK, then you can snap this one up right now.

US: 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro i9 | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM: Was $2,799 now $2,499 at Amazon

Save $300: Get $300 off this high-specced, highly capable machine at Amazon. With an i9 processor and 1TB SSD, this machine is super-speedy, and it looks super-swish, too.



If you're not 100 per cent sold on the 16-inch version you can also check out our best Apple laptop deals, or else read our rundown of the best laptops for graphic design to see how it measures up to other models.

Or if you're after a different MacBook Pro, see more deals available now in your area below.

