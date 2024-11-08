Elon Musk's new X store is another nail in the coffin for the Twitter brand
The bird branding is going the way of the dodo.
Usually when a company rebrands, it's swift quick to remove all trace of its previous identity. Not so with X, or as you probably know it, 'X, Formerly Known as Twitter'. Despite Elon Musk's best efforts, the bird branding has shown itself to have remarkable staying power – perhaps, I don't know, a sign that Twitter never needed rebranding in the first place. But, piece by piece, Musk continues to dismantle the last vestiges of the Twitter brand – most recently with the addition of a new merch store.
Yep, should you so desire, you can now wear everything from X-branded T-shirts and hats, to... okay, that's it for now. But do you know what you can't wear? A Twitter-branded T-shirt or hat. The most chaotic rebrand of all time is here to stay.
The two garments are available in any colour you like, as long as it's black. Even the famous Twitter blue appears to be being eschewed in favour of Musk's pseudo-sci-fi-grunge aesthetic, which appears to consist mostly of black logos on black backgrounds. Both the T-shirt and "trucker hat" are retailing for $35 from the new X Shop, with orders currently only available from the US.
But while it might seem like the X rebrand is finally edging towards some semblance of completion over a year after its unveiling. Just this month, we spotted that the X logo is undergoing tweaks.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.