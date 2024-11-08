Elon Musk's new X store is another nail in the coffin for the Twitter brand

The bird branding is going the way of the dodo.

X logo on a T-shirt
(Image credit: X)

Usually when a company rebrands, it's swift quick to remove all trace of its previous identity. Not so with X, or as you probably know it, 'X, Formerly Known as Twitter'. Despite Elon Musk's best efforts, the bird branding has shown itself to have remarkable staying power – perhaps, I don't know, a sign that Twitter never needed rebranding in the first place. But, piece by piece, Musk continues to dismantle the last vestiges of the Twitter brand – most recently with the addition of a new merch store.

Yep, should you so desire, you can now wear everything from X-branded T-shirts and hats, to... okay, that's it for now. But do you know what you can't wear? A Twitter-branded T-shirt or hat. The most chaotic rebrand of all time is here to stay.

