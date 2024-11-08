Elon Musk's new X store is another nail in the coffin for the Twitter brand

Usually when a company rebrands, it's swift quick to remove all trace of its previous identity. Not so with X, or as you probably know it, 'X, Formerly Known as Twitter'. Despite Elon Musk's best efforts, the bird branding has shown itself to have remarkable staying power – perhaps, I don't know, a sign that Twitter never needed rebranding in the first place. But, piece by piece, Musk continues to dismantle the last vestiges of the Twitter brand – most recently with the addition of a new merch store.

Yep, should you so desire, you can now wear everything from X-branded T-shirts and hats, to... okay, that's it for now. But do you know what you can't wear? A Twitter-branded T-shirt or hat. The most chaotic rebrand of all time is here to stay.

(Image credit: X)

The two garments are available in any colour you like, as long as it's black. Even the famous Twitter blue appears to be being eschewed in favour of Musk's pseudo-sci-fi-grunge aesthetic, which appears to consist mostly of black logos on black backgrounds. Both the T-shirt and "trucker hat" are retailing for $35 from the new X Shop, with orders currently only available from the US.

Remember this guy? (Image credit: Twitter)

But while it might seem like the X rebrand is finally edging towards some semblance of completion over a year after its unveiling. Just this month, we spotted that the X logo is undergoing tweaks.