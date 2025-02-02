"Blockbuster VFX on a streaming budget": How Netflix's The Manhattan Alien Abduction was created

Features
By
published

The team channelled Kubrick and Spielberg to create stunning retrofuturism.

Person being lifted into air
(Image credit: Netflix)

New York housewife Linda Napolitano was living a normal life up until she claimed to be abducted by aliens from her 12th-floor New York apartment in November 1989. The three-part Netflix docuseries The Manhattan Alien Abduction follows her captivating story, with Linda as its main narrator.

As unbelievable as the tale itself sounds, the production team at Story Films wanted the series to explore Linda’s experience. “The premise is less about the paranormal, and more about the belief system surrounding it,” says Dan Vernon, Series Director. “The aim is to focus on people whose lives have been changed by these events.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.