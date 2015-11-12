The best fantasy art from the past 40 years

Buy this special book today! (Cover art by John Howe)

Volume 2 of The Art of Film from ImagineFX magazine celebrates amazing art linked to some of the best fantasy films from the past four decades.

Including original film concept art from classics like Lord of the Rings, Labyrinth and The NeverEnding Story, it also contains art by professionals inspired by a range of iconic fantasy films.

Legendary artists such as John Howe and Brian Froud share the pages with modern Hollywood blockbuster film artists like Michael Kutsche.

"We could have gone further than 40 years," says editor Beren Neale, "but as the first in The Art Of Film series was dedicated to Star Wars, it seemed fitting to pick up from there.

"And what art we've got in these pages! From original concept art that shaped the look and feel of films like Alice In Wonderland and Labyrinth, to inspired fan art that has helped introduce a new generation to these classic fantasy films."

Featuring everyone from the barbaric flail-wielding Conan to

Pacific Rim's fearsome Kaiju, this special book may just inspire you to create your own fantasy flick.

It's also a perfect gift for any artist that loves imaginative art from another world. Don't miss out – get your copy today!

View a sampler of this special issue below:

