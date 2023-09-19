A day in the life: Ilka & Franz

Many of the enquiries we get are triple bids. That means that we get asked to submit a treatment to pitch for the job. This is where we start thinking about how we would approach the project if awarded. We try to make sense of the requirements and come up with ideas for how to make the project the best it can be. This is really all about vision and aspiration while also keeping it realistic and achievable.

If we’re lucky and we get awarded the project, we normally start with a kick-off call with the agency, where we talk about all the ideas we presented in our treatment and work out what exactly is wanted, what is perhaps dictated by the brand or client preferences and where we can run free.

Next, we get our creative crew together. This might consist of a set designer, a prop stylist, wardrobe stylist, hair, make-up, nails, etc. In most cases, the closest collaboration happens with the set/prop department and the wardrobe stylist. Both these areas involve the buying and making of things, so it’s important to work out all those details early on, so everything is ready in time for the shoot. We normally share one big and messy document between us to show each other ideas, work out colour combinations, sizes of any set elements, etc. This stage is super fun and we always try to push the boat out a bit by suggesting mad ideas and colours – always ready to be pulled back to reality by the agency and clients.

If all goes to plan, everything is planned out and signed off enough days before the shoot that anything that needs building or making can be finished in good time. Once we all arrive in the studio on the day, everyone knows what they need to do and we have a rough idea of how each shot will look. We always allow for some flexibility too, because some things can only be worked out once we are looking through the camera, for example exact placements of props in sets.