A day in the life of a senior designer at COLLINS

I walk into our San Francisco office, and I’m met with music I’ve never heard before. Today it’s Andrew Wasylyk – perfectly matching the mood of the fog outside. Farbod Kokabi (amongst everything else) is masterful at vibe setting at the studio. Slack knocks with a message from Astrid Stavro – she’s sent me a design reference that I’ve never seen. It’s by Anita Klinz and, before long, I’m deep in a beautiful rabbit hole of fresh inspiration.

Later, on Zoom with the team, Sharon Park is sharing mind blowing design sketches that open new pathways within the project. As we build ideas into a presentation, L.A. Corrall untangles the most complex ideas, rationalising them as though there could be no other solution.

These are mere moments from one day at COLLINS, the only thing typical being that every day I bear witness to the imagination and brilliance from those around me.