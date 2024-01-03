A day in the life: artist Sean Thornhill

Sean Thornhill is a Cambridgeshire-based artist who creates 3D sculptures that explore geometric shapes, colours and textures. He was previously a freelance designer, working for the likes of Disney creating graphics for all types of product, and he transitioned into creating art full-time two-and-a-half years ago.

His distinct style has become popular on social media and beyond; and he was recently commissioned to create a piece for The Conran Shop's new flagship store in Sloane Square, London.

After meeting him at the opening of The Conran Shop, I caught up with him to find out more about his working practices, his use of Instagram, and how he "stumbled across" his style.

For more in this series, see all of our Day in the life posts.

Tell me about a typical day in your role Every day, at around 8.30, I take a stroll down the garden to my studio where I check my schedule for the day. I usually don't work on just one piece at a time, but rather have a few artworks in progress, each at a different stage. For instance, I might have one piece to cut, another to stick, one to prep, one to paint, and one to frame. This approach allows me to work on different projects throughout the day.

(Image credit: Sean Thornhill)

What are you working on at the moment? Currently, I am working on a large 130 x 130cm commission, which I will soon complete. Following this, I have a triptych in progress for a local collector.

What do you do when you get stuck for inspiration? I hardly ever find myself stuck. I'm someone who likes to ponder, always coming up with fresh ideas and innovative ways of doing things. I draw inspiration from my surroundings, and whenever I get a new idea, I make sure to jot it down or save it as a note on my iPhone.

(Image credit: Sean Thornhill)

How did you develop your current style? It took me years of experimenting to develop my current art style. I started my artistic journey with printmaking, trying lino printing and woodcutting, but these techniques weren't precise enough for me. I then began experimenting with card, which allowed me to cut perfectly shaped layers quickly. One day, while finishing a print, I noticed two print plates stacked on top of each other. That's when I realised that I could create artwork using layers of card. I started chopping up card layers and shapes, gluing them together to build up unique compositions. This was my eureka moment, and it led me to discover the art style that I use today.

Do you think it's important for artists to stick with one style? I find that sticking with a consistent style makes my work easily recognisable. It's important to find a style that feels natural to you. I'm always eager to create the next piece using my current style.

(Image credit: Future)

Which project are you the most proud of and why? I have had two significant projects this year. Firstly, I had the opportunity to design and showcase my work in the Conran store in London's Sloane Square. As a previous product design student at Northampton University, I have always been a big admirer of Terence Conran's work. Secondly, my most substantial artwork to date is a 6m x 2m creation that sits in the AC Hotel by Marriott in Glasgow city centre. This artwork was a unique challenge as it was machine-made, using materials I had never worked with before. It was made up of six panels, which had to be perfectly aligned during installation to create the final piece. Seeing the completed artwork on the wall was an exciting and satisfying experience. I will be sharing photos of this soon on my social media.

Tell me about a tricky work-related challenge and how you approached it It has to be the biggest artwork in the AC Hotel by Marriott in Glasgow city centre. It posed several challenges in terms of design, construction, delivery and installation. The project was made possible with the help of the skilled team at Redhut CNC in Suffolk, without whom it would not have been possible. I am grateful for their assistance.

(Image credit: Sean Thornhill)

What advice would you give someone who wants to work as an artist? Never give up. Keep going, keep creating art. I experimented with all mediums creating art for years before I stumbled across my style. If you believe, it will happen.

A post shared by S E A N T H O R N H I L L (@seanjthornhill) A photo posted by on

How have you used social media to promote yourself? Social media has been a great tool for me as an artist. I spent many days researching the best hashtags to use for my art. Reels have also played a big role in promoting my work. When Reels were introduced, I realised that I needed to keep up with the times and be proactive. This led me to create construction videos that show how my art comes together. Since my art is based on layers, these videos truly showcase my unique process.

(Image credit: Sean Thornhill)

What’s your dream project? I consider every project I work on to be a dream project, as I get to do what I love every day.

What career advice would you give your younger self? Strive to better yourself daily and keep learning to reach your ultimate aspirations.

(Image credit: Sean Thornhill)

What’s next for you? Next year in May, my art will be featured in an abstract-themed group exhibition with Cambridge Contemporary Art. Following that, I need to plan my first solo exhibition.

See more of Sean Thornhill's work on his Instagram page.