Ever since March, most working designers have kept their heads down, focusing primarily on keeping their jobs. But with life now starting to return to some kind of normality, it’s an excellent time to take stock of where you are in your career and consider a move to a new position.

After all, the prime roles are always going to be super-competitive. But with many designers being reticent about leaving their current jobs right now, that competition is likely to be reduced. Which weights the odds more in your favour of landing your dream job.

Below you’ll find 10 big agencies (‘big’ either in size, influence or both) who are actively hiring designers in the UK right now. And while many other agencies aren’t advertising specific jobs at the moment, don't discount them either. In our experience, art directors are constantly on the lookout for the best talent, and often tell us they appreciate getting killer design portfolios on spec... as long as the applicant is genuinely interested in the agency and not just spamming then.

Plus of course, it’s not just headline-grabbing agencies who need designers. There are also games studios , TV and movie production houses, and in-house design roles at big companies to consider. Don’t forget, too, to check out this spreadsheet listing all the BIPOC-owned studios that are currently hiring. In short, if you’re keen to get moving with your career, don’t use lockdown as an excuse to stagnate: get out there and start sending out your creative resumes !

01. WMA

WMA works with over 100 talent partners from across the music and entertainment world, including singer Liam Payne (Image credit: WMA/Liam Payne)

Job: Senior designer, London

Senior designer, London Apply here

WMA is a full service digital agency specialising in music and entertainment, dedicated to helping talent and brands connect with their target audience. It has offices in London, New York, LA, Nashville and Melbourne, and current clients include Universal Music, Sony Music, Ministry of Sound, Disney and Netflix. Right now, the company is looking for a senior designer to join its London office.

02. BJL

BJL's "nagging doubt" campaign for Swinton Insurance (Image credit: BJL/Swinton)

Job: Creative tech lead, Manchester

Creative tech lead, Manchester Apply here

Part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, BJL is an integrated agency with a team of 85 split across two offices: Manchester (Spinningfields) and London (Shoreditch). It’s currently seeking to hire a creative tech lead to manage technical strategy, development, execution and innovation across the agency. You’ll need least five years’ experience in developing functional and rich interactive websites.

03. We Are Social

We Are Social helped Adidas build anticipation around the return of the Predator franchise with a series of limited product drops (Image credit: We Are Social/Adidas)

Job: Junior designer (motion graphics), London

Junior designer (motion graphics), London Apply here

We Are Social is an award-winning global agency with an international team of over 850, and clients including Adidas, Activision, Google, Vodafone and Audi. It’s currently on the lookout for a junior digital designer with a background in graphic design and motion graphics. Ideally, applicants will have a minimum of two years’ agency experience.

04. Havas Group

Havas Group won a DADI Award for its GPS data/customer mapping campaign for Aldi (Image credit: Havas Group/Aldi)

Job: Trainee artworker, Surrey

Trainee artworker, Surrey Apply here

One of the world’s largest advertising and communications groups, Havas Group operates in more than 100 countries. It’s currently seeking artworkers for traineeships, which will run for two years on site at its studio in Thames Ditton, Surrey. You’ll need a strong portfolio and working knowledge of Adobe software to apply.

05. Stranger & Stranger

Stranger & Stranger's award-winning packaging designs for Prospero Tequila (Image credit: Stranger & Stranger)

Job: Senior packaging designer, London

Senior packaging designer, London Apply here

Based in London, New York and San Francisco, Stranger & Stranger is a creative design company specialised in packaging for the international drinks trade. It’s currently on the hunt for a senior packaging designer to work out of its London studio. You’ll need expert level Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop and examples of your previous drinks packaging work

06. JH

JH created a bespoke digital experience for customers of Graham & Green (Image credit: JH)

Job: Junior digital designer, Nottingham

Apply here

JH is an industry-leading digital agency based in Nottingham that specialises in creating ecommerce websites. It's currently looking for a junior digital designer with a passion for lifelong learning. You’ll need some experience within a design role, or freelance; an impressive portfolio that demonstrates great design work; and an understanding of responsive web design.

07. Jellyfish

Lifestyle brand UGG, a division of Deckers, partnered with Jellyfish to boost their online presence (Image credit: Jellyfish/Deckers)

Job: Mid-weight UX designer, London

Mid-weight UX designer, London Apply here

Jellyfish delivers digital marketing solutions for a host of global brands from its offices in the US, Europe, and South Africa. It currently has an opportunity for a UX designer to join its London office, which just so happens to be in the iconic Shard building. You’ll need to have “loads of digital knowledge, energy and enthusiasm”.

08. W12

W12 created NFC enabled ticketing for Formula 1 (Image credit: W12/F1)

Job: Mid-weight UX/UI designer, London

Mid-weight UX/UI designer, London Apply here

With a team of over 40 designers, animators and technologists, W12 has been helping define, design and prototype digital products for media and entertainment companies globally since 2012. Right now, it’s recruiting a mid-weight UX/UI Designer for its London studio, who’ll be involved in every aspect of the product design process. You’ll need two or more years of experience in a design position within an agency or product business to apply.

09. MetaLab

Metalab helps hip companies like Vice build their digital products (Image credit: Metalab/Vice)

Job: Design lead, remote / Vancouver

Design lead, remote / Vancouver Apply here

MetaLab is an interface design firm headquartered in Canada that helps companies like Slack and Google to design, build, and ship their products and services. It’s currently on the lookout for a design lead to work remotely. The role involves guiding a team throughout the design of digital products, and so you'll need experience and understanding of this discipline, as well as clear leadership qualities.

10. Bit Zesty

Bit Zesty created a web application that helps healthcare professionals to learn from virtual reality training simulations (Image credit: Bit Zesty)

Job: Mid-senior level UX designer, London

Mid-senior level UX designer, London Apply here

Bit Zesty is a multi-award-winning digital agency whose clients include startups, large enterprises, charities and government bodies. At the moment, it’s seeking a mid-senior level UX designer for its London studio. You'll need to be an analytical thinker, experienced as a UX designer, and passionate about good UX.