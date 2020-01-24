Looking to streamline your creative workflow? Meet the editing tool designed to enhance how you work during every part of the editing process. Loupedeck Creative Tool (Loupedeck CT) brings the tools you use into one powerful, precise and perfectly designed console.

Loupedeck CT is a powerful, adaptable and custom console – designed to save you time without sacrificing creative integrity. Create and switch between as many customised workspaces as you need, and go from pen to brush, design to video, or jump between software – all with a quick tap or turn of the finger.

Intuitive user experience

Loupedeck CT is designed to facilitate a seamless workflow (Image credit: Loupedeck)

Loupedeck CT is a 'no-fuss' tool that meets the demands of the most complex and versatile creative workflows from photo, design, video, animation and even audio. The team at Loupedeck understand how essential it is to have a console that works in sync with the tools and software you normally use, without any interruption to your workflow.

Loupedeck CT provides a seamless experience with your software and will display the tools you use across each working environment, meaning you can switch between Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop, and have instant access to the tools required in each environment.

With Loupedeck CT, you can truly enhance the way you work with unlimited customisation possibilities and the ability to organise all tools and functions into workspaces. You can match your editing style by creating as many custom workspaces as you want, which can then be assigned to Loupedeck CT’s colour-coordinated buttons and touchscreens.

Ease of use

Getting started with the Loupedeck Creative Tool is quick and easy. Simply download the Loupedeck software, plug in your Loupedeck CT using its detachable USB, and select the software you wish to use. By default, Loupedeck CT comes with a set of predefined tools and default workspaces, so you can get started editing in a matter of minutes.

To make the integration into your workflow even faster and minimise any learning curve, Loupedeck CT comes with a variety of default workspaces, arranged by project type and editing style.

Switching between tools and functions is easy (Image credit: Loupedeck)

Out of the box, Loupedeck CT provides native support for:

Adobe Lightroom Classic

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe After Effects

Adobe Audition

Final Cut Pro X

Ableton Live

Who is Loupedeck CT for?

Get precise control with this pro editing tool (Image credit: Loupedeck)

The Loupedeck Creative Tool is a pro-grade editing tool that meets the demands of those who work rigorously within a variety of creative environments and software. Loupedeck CT’s premium build gives you precise control over your work. Easily make incremental edits and fine adjustments with the turn of one of CT’s tactile dials, or dive deeper than ever into colour grading with intuitive access and control over colour panels.

This is a console for someone looking for complete customisation and deeper control of their software. It's equipped with high-quality aluminium cover and dials, touchscreens and LED backlighting, while machine-quality ball bearings provide a premium haptic feel. If you’re a pro editor and find yourself doing repetitive tasks within Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator, or find yourself wanting to dive deeper into video editing with Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, then Loupedeck CT is for you.

Sound interesting? Loupedeck CT is available for purchase in the Loupedeck Online Store, Wex Photo Video in the UK, and other specialty photography stores across Europe and US for $549/£469/€499.