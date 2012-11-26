Greeting cards design from 10 top illustrators

It's that time of year again when we're inundated with Christmas designs left, right, and centre. One of the staples we'll be faced with choosing is the greeting card. If you're fed up with the usual imagery, typography and shape, take a look at these.

We've picked 10 of the best newly designed greetings cards for this year including creations from Jon Burgerman, Kate Moross, and Anthony Oram. Get stuck into these festive illustrations...

The vector based birds are Ben's brilliant signature style

Fresh from the success of his Fluid Animals 2013 calendar comes Ben the Illustrator's Christmas card collection. Using vector shapes to create these cute Robins, this is Ben's brilliant signature style. You can purchase each card seperately or in packs of five or fifteen.

Little White Lies wish you a very Murray Christmas!

This classic Christmas card comes from the folks at Little White Lies. An independent movie magazine, this illustration was designed by the creative director Paul Willoughby, the print was orignally published for the magazine's 'The Life Aquatic' based issue. Even though they're pretty pricey, you can't beat the slogan inside, 'Wishing you a very Murray Christmas!'.

The cards are recycled and printed onto 300gsm stock

This card was kindly designed exclusively by 26-year-old London based creative Kate Moross for Trekstock. Their greetings cards are recycled and printed in brilliant full colour, onto 300gsm stock with recycled brown envelopes. You can get a pack of six cards for just £5.

The Christmas cards show off Jon Burgerman's distinctive style

We're a big fan of artist Jon Burgerman here at Creative Bloq. Based in New York, Jon's unique, distinctive style can be found globally from gallery and bedroom walls to cinema and iPhone screens. These distinctive Christmas cards are available in four styles for £5.95.

Slade or Wizzard?

Paul Burgess is a graphic designer and illustrator currently residing in the North East England. He's created this brilliant playing-card-inspired Christmas card, which features England's best loved Christmas songsmiths Slade and Wizzard. Which one will you choose?

Santa hates you. Or does he?

This Christmas card was created by Finch + Hare, who have quickly become known for their cleverly designed offerings. Santa hates you. Or does he? If you open the accordion-folded card, you'll see that you are actually one of his favourites!

Pike Street Press does letterpress at its best.

You can't go wrong with a letterpress-focused design and this card from Pike Street Press does the method justice. A play on words, a gorgeous illustration and perfect letterpress technique makes this one of our favourite greeting cards designs so far.

These cards were lovingly crafted by Barcelona based studio Hey!

Designed by Hey! studio, these gorgeous Christmas cards are printed in full colour with the trusty foiled Monocle mark. Hey! is a design studio based in Barcelona, which mostly works in brand identity, illustration and editorial design. You can buy these ones individually, or in packs of 10 with two of each design.

Antony combines his passions of graphic design and bikes with this Christmas card design

Anthony Oram works as the co-founder and creative director of Hold design agency based in Brighton, England. He also loves bikes. Here, he combines his two passions with this SnowBikeMan design; the character crafted from graphic bicycle parts!

Ohh Deer act as a platform for emerging illustrators

Ohh Deer was founded by Jamie Mitchell and Mark Callaby and was launched in November 2011. They aim to promote fresh and emerging talent within the design sector and often act as a platform where new artists can sell their work. These amusing cards were created by Mark Callaby himself.

Have you seen a brilliantly designed Christmas card? Let us know in the comments box below!