Ghoulishly great horror movie posters

Your favourite horror movies reimagined in this illustrative series

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start gearing up for some trick or treating or - for the quieter creative - settle down with your favourite horror movie. If you're a fan of the scary silver screen, you'll no doubt enjoy these illustrative interpretations.

Adorn your walls with some of these frighteningly fabulous prints - inspired by the likes of The Shining, Candyman, IT and A Nightmare on Elm Street. The series was created by Creative Spark, who have created a special 'Little Print Shop of Horrors' for the occassion.

All proceeds made from the prints will be going towards Creative Spark's goal of raising £10,000 for their favourite charity - Forever Manchester. The prints also mark their 10th birthday. So head on over and get yourself some horror treats.

See more prints and purchase your favourites on Creative Spark.

What's your favourite horror movie? Let us know in the comments box below!