Animate like a pro with ImagineFX magazine

This months issue of Imagine FX is packed full of animation skills from top artists at Disney, Sony, Pixar and more!

Aaron Blaise reveals the top 12 principles of animation and talks you through putting them into action. While Blizzard's Tyson Murphy gives an indepth tutorial on how to create a rugged male character.

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Also included in issue 124...

We caught up with In-Ah Roediger, who has worked on some of the world's biggest 3D films including Oz the Great and Powerful, Harry Potter and Where the Wild Things Are.

Sam Nielson explains how he created our fantastic cover art, and how you can use his simple techniques to create your own dynamic illustration.

And last but not least, if you have ever wondered how you can make the leap from illustration to animation, we talked to some pros who have made the switch to give you the low down on how to follow in their footsteps.

If that's not enough we have five hours of pro video tuition and a free art e-book worth £10.49!