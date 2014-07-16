16 D&AD-shortlisted films you'll want to check out

D&AD is best known for awards directed at the design and advertising industries (you may have read our roundup of the best 2010s winners earlier). But this year it's teamed up with YouTube and MOFILM to launch a brand new 'Next Director' award for aspiring filmmakers. And the shortlist has just been announced.
Selected by an all-star panel of industry leaders, including Dougal Wilson, David Bruno, Ringan Ledwidge and Juliette Larthe, the following films are in contention for the award:
- #ViolenceIsViolence: a web film directed by David Stoddart
- Bitch In Heat: a short film directed by Anna Carpen
- Chevrolet - Power Of Play Bandung: branded content directed by Monatomi (Duncan Christie & Ben Perry)
- Daughters: a commercial directed by Ben Fouassier
- Disclosure: 'Grab Her': a music video directed by Emilie Somin
- GAWDS: a documentary directed by Christine Yuan
- Rollin' Safari: an animation directed by Kyra Buschor & Constantin Paeplow
- Living Moments: branded content directed by Paul Trillo
- Me + Her: a short film directed by Joseph Oxford
- MeTube: August sings Carmen 'Habanera', a Web Film directed by David Moshel
- Moon: a commercial directed by Jabril Muse
- Mr Flash: 'Midnight Blue', a music video directed by PENSACOLA
- Mr X: a short film directed by Alex Nicholson
- Walking Contest: a short film directed by Vania Heymann
- We Are Shining: 'Killing', a music video directed by Ed Morris
- What Goes Around: a short film directed by Oliver Briginshaw
The new award will be judged three times a year, which means the second entry period is already open, with the deadline for the second submissions on 15 October.
