16 D&AD-shortlisted films you'll want to check out

D&AD is best known for awards directed at the design and advertising industries (you may have read our roundup of the best 2010s winners earlier). But this year it's teamed up with YouTube and MOFILM to launch a brand new 'Next Director' award for aspiring filmmakers. And the shortlist has just been announced.

Selected by an all-star panel of industry leaders, including Dougal Wilson, David Bruno, Ringan Ledwidge and Juliette Larthe, the following films are in contention for the award:

#ViolenceIsViolence: a web film directed by David Stoddart

Bitch In Heat: a short film directed by Anna Carpen

Chevrolet - Power Of Play Bandung: branded content directed by Monatomi (Duncan Christie & Ben Perry)

Daughters: a commercial directed by Ben Fouassier

Disclosure: 'Grab Her': a music video directed by Emilie Somin

GAWDS: a documentary directed by Christine Yuan

Rollin' Safari: an animation directed by Kyra Buschor & Constantin Paeplow

Living Moments: branded content directed by Paul Trillo

Me + Her: a short film directed by Joseph Oxford

MeTube: August sings Carmen 'Habanera', a Web Film directed by David Moshel

Moon: a commercial directed by Jabril Muse

Mr Flash: 'Midnight Blue', a music video directed by PENSACOLA

Mr X: a short film directed by Alex Nicholson

Walking Contest: a short film directed by Vania Heymann

We Are Shining: 'Killing', a music video directed by Ed Morris

What Goes Around: a short film directed by Oliver Briginshaw

The new award will be judged three times a year, which means the second entry period is already open, with the deadline for the second submissions on 15 October.

