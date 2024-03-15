Adobe's Behance Pro could be a game changer for creatives who sell on the platform

Behance remains a popular platform for graphic designers and digital artists to share their work – it's home to some of the best design portfolios. And its owner, the creative software giant Adobe, has just launched a new membership tier, Behance Pro, with premium features.

Behance Pro members will be identified through a new Pro badge on their profiles. They will have access to a range of new tools and won't be charged a commission on work they sell through the platform, which is also one of the best social media platforms for artists and designers.

(Image credit: Adobe)

For $9.99 a month, Behance Pro users get access to advanced analytics dashboards on traffic sources and search terms, plus Adobe Portfolio, which allows the creation of up to five custom websites to showcase work and the option to import projects directly from Behance. They will also be able to lock work with passwords, share it with unique links and schedule when to release it.

(Image credit: Adobe)

But one of the new plan's most appealing features for those who sell their work through Behance will be that they will no longer have to pay platform fees for the revenue generated from asset sales, freelance hiring transactions and subscriptions. This means they get to keep 100% of the revenue (except for any payment processing fees charged by Stripe and PayPal). Adobe has suggested that more features will be added in the future. A free Behance Pro trial is available now.