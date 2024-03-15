Adobe's Behance Pro could be a game changer for creatives who sell on the platform

By Joseph Foley
published

Creatives will get to keep all revenue from sales.

Behance remains a popular platform for graphic designers and digital artists to share their work – it's home to some of the best design portfolios. And its owner, the creative software giant Adobe, has just launched a new membership tier, Behance Pro, with premium features.

Behance Pro members will be identified through a new Pro badge on their profiles. They will have access to a range of new tools and won't be charged a commission on work they sell through the platform, which is also one of the best social media platforms for artists and designers.

Behance Pro

(Image credit: Adobe)

For $9.99 a month, Behance Pro users get access to advanced analytics dashboards on traffic sources and search terms, plus Adobe Portfolio, which allows the creation of up to five custom websites to showcase work and the option to import projects directly from Behance. They will also be able to lock work with passwords, share it with unique links and schedule when to release it.

Behance Pro

(Image credit: Adobe)

But one of the new plan's most appealing features for those who sell their work through Behance will be that they will no longer have to pay platform fees for the revenue generated from asset sales, freelance hiring transactions and subscriptions. This means they get to keep 100% of the revenue (except for any payment processing fees charged by Stripe and PayPal). Adobe has suggested that more features will be added in the future. A free Behance Pro trial is available now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles