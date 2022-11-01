I can't stop watching this AI colourised video of 1930s London

There's a lot of talk among the art and design worlds about the pros and cons of AI-generated imagery (and let's be honest, it's mostly the latter). From deepfakes to nightmarish DALL-E 2 creations, we've seen plenty of examples of how the the tech can be used for somewhat nefarious ends. But every now and again we see something truly brilliant.

This incredible digitally remastered footage uses AI to colourise 1930s footage of London, and it's so crisp and bright that it feels like you're actually there. Video restorer NASS (opens in new tab) has upgraded tons of street footage on YouTube, and even upscaled it to super-smooth 60 FPS. Check out the London video below, and for some slightly more dubious examples of AI-generated video, take a look at the most terrifying deepfakes around.

