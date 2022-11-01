I can't stop watching this AI colourised video of 1930s London

By Daniel Piper
published

It's like you're actually there.

There's a lot of talk among the art and design worlds about the pros and cons of AI-generated imagery (and let's be honest, it's mostly the latter). From deepfakes to nightmarish DALL-E 2 creations, we've seen plenty of examples of how the the tech can be used for somewhat nefarious ends. But every now and again we see something truly brilliant.

This incredible digitally remastered footage uses AI to colourise 1930s footage of London, and it's so crisp and bright that it feels like you're actually there. Video restorer NASS (opens in new tab) has upgraded tons of street footage on YouTube, and even upscaled it to super-smooth 60 FPS. Check out the London video below, and for some slightly more dubious examples of AI-generated video, take a look at the most terrifying deepfakes around.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

