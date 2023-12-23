AI has come up with some wild designs for Santa's sleigh in 2073

The best AI image generators are letting designers' imaginations run wild, and that includes when it comes to Christmas. One brand wanted to envision what Santa's sleigh might look like in 10, 25 and 50 year's time, and it seems we may have proof for the concern that AI is going to destroy jobs. Rudolf isn't anywhere to be seen.

The images were created using the AI image generator Midjourney, feeding it text prompts based on predictions of what real-world cars may look like internally and externally in 2033, 2048 and 2073 and what functionalities may be developed.

Midjourney's idea of Santa's Sleigh in 2033 (Image credit: DiscoverCars.com)

You know how it works (if you don't, see our AI art tutorials). Write a text prompt, and the AI image generator will produce an image based on its training. DiscoverCars.com took suggestions from electromechanical system design and development expert, Muhammad Qasim Sajid about the future of car design and turned the concepts into text prompts for Midjourney, changing the word 'card' to 'Santa's sleigh', 'road' to 'sky', 'plants' to 'Christmas trees' along with other seasonal alterations.

The first thing, you might notice is that AI didn't generate a single reindeer in the images. That may be welcomed by animal rights advocates but Rudolph may miss all those carrots.

Santa would be able to use his laser signals to detect the distance to the next town (Image credit: DiscoverCars.com)

The images generated for the year 2033 show Santa's sleight with a lightweight carbon fiber frame and a streamlined look. There are OLED strips and panels under the seat and on the headlamps, which look like they might need to be a good deal brighter if it's foggy out. Discover Cars also reckons that Santa would be able to use his sleigh's laser signals to detect the distance to the next town and to help him avoid collisions with birds.

Looking further ahead, Santa's Sleigh in 2048 benefits from an augmented reality display for navigation and energy efficiency. The big Christmas tree in the centre of the display? No idea. It's suggested that it could be a Christmasometer that gradually fills up with light the more homes he delivers presents to.

(Image credit: DiscoverCars.com)

By 2073, it's expected that the world might see cars with VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) capabilities. Supposing Santa also decided to adopt the tech, this is what it might look like. It's also predicted that cars may become bigger inside, with more comfortable spaces where passengers can relax while the car navigates itself. Yes, it seems that Santa's sleigh will adopt tech from Dr Who's TARDIS. There are also

pine trees in there to purify the air inside the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 Santa's sleigh with VTOL tech (Image credit: DiscoverCars.com) (Image credit: DiscoverCars.com)

Will these AI visions influence how we conceive Santa's sleigh? Considering that Santa is magic and that his sleigh flies itself with no need for VTOL tech or any other tech, and that the typical image of Santa's chosen transport has changed little since the 19th century, it seems unlikely that advances in car technology or AI will change things for now.

As for our own vehicles, some of this tech might sound fanciful but could be closer than you think. The developers of the project noted that cars that can hover 35mm off the ground were road-tested in China this year, and some manufacturers are testing paint coatings that would enable cars to repel dirt.

In the mean time, we think Santa could also learn a thing or two from the best car rebrands.