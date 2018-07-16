Amazon Prime Day deals: 56% off this Huawei fitness wristband

Sitting at a desk all day isn't good for your health, but with a fitness tracker on your wrist you'll have a great incentive to get up and into shape, and this great wristband from Huawei is just what you need. And even better, this Amazon Prime Day you can get it with an amazing 56% off at just £34.99. It's yet another incredible Prime Day deal – rest assured we're tracking down the very best so we can let you know about them, so make sure you're an Amazon Prime member to take full advantage of them (And if you're not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now).

If you want to keep on top of your level of fitness and look good doing it, the Huawei Band 2 Pro fitness tracker is a great solution that you can pick up right now for a bargain price. It'd usually cost you £79.99, but for Prime Day it's received a 56% price drop, so you can get one on your wrist for just £34.99.

And frankly you'd be a fool not to because it's packed with features to help you keep in shape, such as built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring so that you can track your running routes without taking your phone, professional workout reports and even sleep tracking.

It's waterproof up to 5ATM, so you can take it into the shower or even the pool, and its elegant ergonomic design with stainless steel construction means that it looks as good as it performs. If you've ever found yourself thinking that you should do something about your general level of fitness, this is just the way to get started, and at a price you mustn't miss.