In case you missed it - bag the PSVR2 headset with Horizon Call of The Mountain for over 40% off
This Cyber Monday deal seems to be sticking around, but we don't know how long stock will last.
We saw some epic Black Friday gaming deals over the weekend and Cyber Monday, and thankfully some of them are still lingering around (but we don't know how long for). One of the best deals I reported on was this bundle on the PlayStation VR2 with Horizon Call of The Mountain included, all for just $349.99 at Amazon, which is a mega $250 saving.
This deal would still be impressive if it was on the PlayStation VR2 headset alone, but the fact it includes one of the best PSVR 2 games (worth $59.99) bundled in for free makes it that much sweeter. I've played the demo version of Horizon Call of The Mountain, and while I loved it, it did make me feel a little motion-sick. Our Digital Arts & 3D editor felt the exact same way when he played it, and has shared some tips to reduce VR nausea as a result.
Another standout Black Friday deal I spotted was on the Meta Quest 3 with Batman: Arkham Shadow included, but this has since vanished. So I highly suggest with the popularity of VR bundles right now that you bag this Horizon deal while you can, as chances are it will also disappear once stock runs out. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.
The best PSVR2 bundle deal today
Save: $250
Overview: The PSVR2 headset is one of the best VR headsets on the market, but there are a few things to be aware of. Firstly, it's wired (unlike the Meta Quest 3) and must connect to a PlayStation 5 console to work. The Sense controllers are super comfortable to hold, and it's suitable for glasses-wearers too.
Key features: Display type: OLED | Resolution: 2000 x 2040 (per eye)| Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Memory: N/A | Movement tracking: Sense controllers |Dimensions: 7.63" x 16.88" x 10"|Weight: 5.33 ounces
Release date: February 2023.
Price history: The previous lowest price recorded on this headset was $449 back in May – and that was without any games included. This new deal beats that by $100 and includes a $60 game too, which is impressive since the PSVR2 usually retails for $549.99 / £529.99.
Price check: $349.99 at PlayStation | $349.99 at Best Buy
Review Consensus: We reviewed the PSVR 2 back when it first launched, and gave it a glowing 5 stars. It's pricey, but our reviewer felt that it's a worthy investment for gamers who desire quality. With that said, at the time of review there weren't enough enticing PSVR2 games to compete with Meta's catalogue of titles. This has since improved, but some gamers still feel limited in their options.
