We saw some epic Black Friday gaming deals over the weekend and Cyber Monday, and thankfully some of them are still lingering around (but we don't know how long for). One of the best deals I reported on was this bundle on the PlayStation VR2 with Horizon Call of The Mountain included, all for just $349.99 at Amazon, which is a mega $250 saving.

This deal would still be impressive if it was on the PlayStation VR2 headset alone, but the fact it includes one of the best PSVR 2 games (worth $59.99) bundled in for free makes it that much sweeter. I've played the demo version of Horizon Call of The Mountain, and while I loved it, it did make me feel a little motion-sick. Our Digital Arts & 3D editor felt the exact same way when he played it, and has shared some tips to reduce VR nausea as a result.

Another standout Black Friday deal I spotted was on the Meta Quest 3 with Batman: Arkham Shadow included, but this has since vanished. So I highly suggest with the popularity of VR bundles right now that you bag this Horizon deal while you can, as chances are it will also disappear once stock runs out. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

The best PSVR2 bundle deal today

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the PSVR 2 in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.