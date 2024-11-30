Knock Knock! This doorbuster deal on the Meta Quest 3 is a late arrival to the Black Friday party, but a very welcome one at that. Right now over at Best Buy, not only can you save $150 on the 512GB Meta Quest 3 VR headset – but you'll also get a $75 gift card and the new Batman: Arkham Shadow game thrown in for free.

As someone who already owns the Meta Quest 3, and is yet to buy Batman: Arkham Shadow, it's fair to say I'm jealous and a little ticked off. I really wish I had waited for this Black Friday surprise deal, which in total is worth about $275 considering that Batman: Arkham Shadow is priced at $49.99 alone.

I grew up playing the original Batman Arkham trilogy on the Xbox 360, and I cannot wait to play this new VR title (maybe Santa will buy it for me). For more Black Friday gaming deals, take a look at my handheld gaming console roundup, as well as my top picks of tempting Black Friday console bundle deals.

The best Meta Quest 3 deal you'll find today

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta Quest 3 + Batman: Arkham Shadow

Was: $649

Now: $499.99 at Best Buy

Overview: The Meta Quest 3 is one of the most powerful VR headsets on the market right now, and continues the popular family of Oculus Quest headsets loved by gamers of all ages. Release date: October 2023. Price history: The Meta Quest 3 retails at $499 / £479 for the model with 128GB of storage, and at $649 / £619 for the 512GB model, so this deal brings the price down to match that of the 128GB headset. Review Consensus: We loved the Meta Quest 3 when we reviewed it last November, and our reviewer even stated that it sets a new gold standard in standalone VR.



