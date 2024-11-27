4 awesome handheld gaming console deals I'm recommending this Black Friday
If you like the Nintendo Switch but want something more sophisticated, these next-gen handheld gaming consoles should do just the trick.
It seems like everyone is raving about Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, but I'm more interested in the big boy console deals. You know the ones I mean, handheld consoles like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go could eat the Nintendo Switch for breakfast, but that's a conversation for another day.
If you're after one of the best gaming console deals this Black Friday, then I've found a few to get excited about. It's looking like there are much better deals in the UK than in the US right now (which is pretty rare), so I've split this article into two sections to help you find deals as fast as possible.
Looking for specific game deals? I've put together a roundup of the best Black Friday game deals (with up to 80% off) for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Thank me later.
US deals
Save $100: The ASUS ROG Ally has been upgraded in every way and replaced by the new ASUS ROG Ally X console, with a Z1 Extreme processor, 7-inch 1080P display, and 24GB of RAM + a 1TB Hard drive.
Specs aside, this console looks sleek in a black neon chassis sporting ASUS' typical neon gamer aesthetic, and I think it looks awesome.
Price Check: $1,981.49 at Amazon (really??) | $799.99 at ASUS
Save $200.99: The Lenovo Legion Go is a beastly Windows 11 gaming PC in your hand, and comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, detachable hall effect joystick controllers (this means no stick drift), and an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. Every Legion Go includes 3 FREE months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Price Check: $499.99 at Best Buy | $499 at Amazon
Save $250: We love the ASUS ROG Ally, and have found that it's an excellent handheld console for those who want to break free from their PC desk. This deal is a record-low price, beating the previous $399 price that we reported back in March. The console's original RRP is $599.99, which makes this a $250 saving, although typically the Ally sells for around $499 now.
This deal is on the model with the Z1 Processor, but there's also a deal on the Z1 Extreme edition for $499.99 if you're seeking a power boost.
Price Check: $349.99 at Target | $399.99 at Walmart
Save $307: The MSI Claw is a pricey Nintendo Switch alternative, and despite glowing CES awards, recent reviews suggest that it's actually not as powerful or smooth to play on as competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally (we're yet to review this console for ourselves, just fyi). Maybe that explains the generous price cuts we're seeing this Black Friday.
Price Check: $469 at B&H Photo | $545.98 at Walmart
UK deals
Save £200: This deal is a winner if you ask me, given that the ROG Ally is a serious Steam Deck rival. In our ASUS ROG Ally review, we found that this console had impressive benchmarking scores but is more of a gaming companion for on-the-go sessions, rather than a dedicated PC.
With that said, it comes equipped with an impressive AMD RyzenTM Z1 series processor and runs on Windows 11, with connectivity for pretty much every PC games platform (including Steam, Epic Games Store, EA Play, and Xbox Game Pass). It has since been replaced by the ASUS ROG Ally X model, which is more advanced but significantly more expensive.
Price Check: £399.99 at Argos | £399 at ASUS
Save £270: The MSI Claw is said to be the perfect combo of power and efficiency, with a mighty Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor and Intel Arc graphics. It has a slightly smaller display than other consoles in this list, with a 7-inch full HD touchscreen (and lower 120Hz refresh rate), but benefits from features like AI-enhanced upscaling for better visuals.
Price Check: There are a few dodgy deals I've noticed on this model in the UK, and you should avoid this Amazon deal which is £699 £490 but for the Intel Ultra 5 (not 7) model, which is only £399 at Currys. For an extra £30, this deal on the Claw Ultra 7 model is the best value you're going to get.
Save £200: The Lenovo Legion Go is built a lot like the Nintendo Switch, with removable controllers, a built-in kickstand, but a larger display at 8.8-inches and other features that make it much more premium for gamers to use on the go.
Price Check: £499.99 at Lenovo | £499 at Very
