It seems like everyone is raving about Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, but I'm more interested in the big boy console deals. You know the ones I mean, handheld consoles like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go could eat the Nintendo Switch for breakfast, but that's a conversation for another day.

If you're after one of the best gaming console deals this Black Friday, then I've found a few to get excited about. It's looking like there are much better deals in the UK than in the US right now (which is pretty rare), so I've split this article into two sections to help you find deals as fast as possible.

Looking for specific game deals? I've put together a roundup of the best Black Friday game deals (with up to 80% off) for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Thank me later.

US deals

UK deals

ASUS ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme): was £599 now £399 at Amazon Save £200: This deal is a winner if you ask me, given that the ROG Ally is a serious Steam Deck rival. In our ASUS ROG Ally review, we found that this console had impressive benchmarking scores but is more of a gaming companion for on-the-go sessions, rather than a dedicated PC. With that said, it comes equipped with an impressive AMD RyzenTM Z1 series processor and runs on Windows 11, with connectivity for pretty much every PC games platform (including Steam, Epic Games Store, EA Play, and Xbox Game Pass). It has since been replaced by the ASUS ROG Ally X model, which is more advanced but significantly more expensive. Price Check: £399.99 at Argos | £399 at ASUS