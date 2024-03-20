Watch out Steam Deck, there's $200 off the Asus ROG Ally

We've been seeing some pretty great deals crop up in the Amazon Spring Sale, but this impressive Best Buy deal with $200 off the Asus ROG Ally is one that gamers really won't want to miss. For just $399.99 (down from $599.99), this deal is a winner if you ask us, given that the ROG Ally is a serious Steam Deck rival.

This ROG Ally from ASUS is undoubtedly one of the best handheld consoles for gamers, and this epic deal brings the price down to more budget-friendly territory at under $400. In our ASUS ROG Ally review, we found that this console is more of a gaming companion for on-the-go sessions, kind of like the PlayStation Portal, rather than a dedicated PC in itself.

With that said, it runs Windows 11, so it wouldn't be out of the question to use the ROG Ally as a workstation for creative tasks either. It also has the impressive (and powerful) AMD RyzenTM Z1 series processor, a game-changer for compact consoles. If you're looking to level up your Nintendo Switch for a mightier handheld gaming experience, then grab the ASUS ROG Ally while it's at this amazing price.

Today's best ASUS ROG Ally deal today

<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-ryzen-z1-processor-512gb-white%2F6543664.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming console

Was: $599.99

Now: $399.99

Key features: Display: 7-inch Full HD (1080p) LED IPS touchscreen| Refresh Rate: 120 Hz|Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1| Graphics: AMD Radeon RDNA 3 |Storage: 512GB SSD| RAM: 16GB | OS: Windows |Sound: Dolby Atmos | Microphone: Yes, integrated | Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack|Weight: 680g. Release date: June 13, 2023 Price history: This handheld gaming PC is a direct rival to the Valve Steam Deck, and is more affordable than the latest Lenovo Legion Go handheld ($699) too. Review consensus: We put this handheld PC through its paces during our review, and found that the battery life wasn't really up to scratch, and that Windows 11 can be a bit fiddly on a 7-inch touchscreen, despite clever customisations to the OS. Aside from that, we liked that it was light and portable, with impressive benchmarking scores.

