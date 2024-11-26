Most of the video games on my wishlist have up to 80% off for Black Friday right now
I'm so glad that I waited to buy Spider-Man 2.
I know you're probably bored of Black Friday game deals by now, but I promise you these ones are worth checking out (and will save you over half the price). I own a Nintendo Switch and a PlayStation 5 console, while my fiancé has the Xbox Series X – so I've been shopping for Black Friday gaming deals on all 3 consoles this year and found some gems that are too great not to share.
The highlights: Star Wars Outlaws is now only
$69.99 $39.99 at Amazon in the US, and Spider-Man 2 has been reduced to just £30 in the UK down from £69.99 at Amazon in a rare price cut that I've personally been waiting for over a year for.
If you're looking for console deals specifically, our editor has found some record-breaking deals on the Nintendo Switch including OLED models and bundle deals, while I've found a top Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series X (and S) console.
Top Black Friday PS5 game deals
SAVE $30: This game has been on my wishlist since its release just over a year ago, and this is the biggest discount I've seen on it to date in both the US and UK. I could never justify spending $70/£70 on just one game, no matter how badly I wanted to play it, but now I'm really glad that I waited.
UK Deal - £69.99 £30 at Amazon
Price Check: $39.99 at PlayStation | $39.99 at Target
SAVE $33 (digital download) I only played the demo of this game when it was first released in February, and I loved it! Being such a fan of DC villains (especially Harley Quinn), and at this new low price, I can't wait to try the full game.
UK Deal – Get the deluxe edition for just £22.95 £17.95 at Amazon
Price Check: $18.99 at Best Buy | $29.97 at Walmart
SAVE $30: Get ready for life as an outlaw and high-stakes mission with this scoundrel Star Wars story. If you bag this deal from Amazon, you'll get limited edition content including The Rogue Infiltrator Character Pack (which includes cosmetics for Kay and Nix).
UK Deal - £56.99 £49.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | $49.99 at Target
SAVE $10: I know that this is hardly a blockbuster deal, but I've been so excited to play the new Astro Bot game as soon as I saw the launch trailer. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is also my favourite VR game of all time, so I'm excited to see what this game has to offer, especially now that this deal saves me some cash.
UK Deal - £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $59 at Walmart | $59 at Amazon | $59.99 at Best Buy
SAVE $50: This is the new record-low price on this galactic sequel, which continues the story of Cal Ketsis (first introduced in the hit 2019 video game – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) and picks up five years after the first game's events.
UK Deal - £69.99 £22.40 at Amazon
Price Check: $31.99 at Amazon | $29.99 at Target
Top Black Friday Xbox game deals
SAVE $40: I've never played Elden Ring, but it's top of my list to get around to. Set within the hybrid worlds of Dark Souls and George R.R. Martin fantasies, this game lets you venture through vast lands and encounter fearsome creatures to unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring's power.
UK Deal - £39.95 at Amazon
Price Check: $39.99 at PlayStation | $39.99 at Target
SAVE $20: Embody the brute strength and superhuman skill of a space marine in this campaign against relentless swarms. This game is great for both solo or sociable gamers, and you can enjoy it with up to 2 friends in 3-player co-op mode.
UK Deal - £59.99 £37.95 at Amazon
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy
SAVE $40: I'm not really into games like FIFA (or should I say FC25) or Football Manager, but I would definitely try College Football for something a little bit different. From what I can gather, you can immerse yourself in authentic gameplay and rattle your rivals in iconic locations and intense atmospheres.
UK Deal - £69.99 £41.99 at Microsoft
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy | $34.99 at Target
Top Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals
SAVE $20: This is one of the most popular Switch games right now, and involves teaming up with both modern and classic versions of Sonic (plus Shadow) to defeat Dr. Eggman. It also offers a greatest-hits collection of iconic Sonic levels, so nostalgia seekers will love this game no doubt.
UK Deal - £44.99 £29.99 at Amazon
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy | $30 at Walmart
SAVE 40%: Anime fans are gonna love this one! Save $20 on this top title from Bandai Namco and experience a new adventure as Luffy from defeating enemies to scouting new islands looking for your scattered crew of straw hats.
UK Deal - £49.99 £32.99 at Nintendo
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy | $29.99 at Target
SAVE $45: This game has been around for a while now, and is lots of fun for all ages. It's a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle with Rabbids teaming up to help Mario save the sparks on a cosmic adventure.
UK Deal - £17.99 £9.95 at Amazon
Price Check: $14.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Target
SAVE $10 If you like retro arcade games and you like dinosaurs too, then I don't really need to sell you much more on this one. The Jurassic Park Classic collection includes 7 games in total from the 8- and 16-bit eras with some slight gameplay upgrades to make it a better experience.
UK Deal - £40.57 £35.85 at Amazon
Price Check: $29.99 at Best Buy
SAVE 38%: I'm pretty sure this is the lowest recorded price on Sonic Frontiers since it was released. The fan-favourite supersonic Hedgehog is back once again in this latest adventure with cyberspace levels across the five Starfall Islands.
UK Deal – £32.99 £22.99 at Smyths Toys
Price Check: $24.99 at Best Buy | $24.99 at Target
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1