I'm not usually tempted by Black Friday console deals but these bundles are too good to pass up
The PSVR2 with a free copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain? Count me in.
If you're shopping for a games console this Black Friday, then you're in luck. I've found some genuinely good bundle and standalone deals on some of the best next-gen game consoles and some VR headsets too, from a host of retailers including Walmart and Amazon.
If you're specifically looking for deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, let me redirect you to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog where the whole team has been hunting for the best prices on Switch consoles, games, and accessories.
If you're not much of a modern gamer, you should definitely check out our guide to the best retro games consoles, or if you already own a console and just need some new titles to play, I created a roundup yesterday of the best Black Friday game deals (with up to 80% off) so definitely check this out.
US console deals
Save $75: We rarely see decent deals on the PS5 console, and this Slim model is super sleek providing the same performance and increased SSD space in a smaller physical size. It's the digital edition too, which means there's no disk drive for inserting games, taking up even less space in your gaming room.
Price check: $374.99 at PlayStation
Save $51.99: This deal on the Xbox Series X is disappearing fast. It originally applied to the standard disc version of the console, which is currently out of stock at Microsoft and seems to have fallen back to its original price at other retailers.
So if you want to save $50 on the Series X, you might have to settle for the digital edition for now.
Price check: $449 at Microsoft | $399.99 at Target
Save $250.99: If you're looking to buy a PSVR2 then this bundle is excellent value! You get not only the headset, but the full Horizon Call of The Mountain game (worth $59.99) included too.
I've played the demo of this game, and it made me a little motion-sick from climbing waterfalls, but if you love the Horizon franchise then this is a must-buy.
Price check: $349.99 at PlayStation
Save $119: If you love football, or should I say soccer, then you'll love this bundle deal on the PS5 Slim. The disc version of the console alone without the game is $424.99 at most retailers, which means you're getting FC25 (the new version of FIFA) for just $24, which is a great deal.
Save $75.99: This is pretty much the same deal as the PS5 Slim console offer above, but for $50 extra. For this price, you get the option to use both physical and digital games thanks to the disc drive.
A lot of people don't see the point in physical games anymore, but as someone who used to work in a secondhand games store, physical copies mean that you can trade in a game once you've completed it to make some money back or get a different game if you change your mind, and you can also share the game with others should you choose.
Price check: $424.99 at PlayStation
UK console deals
Save £21.18: This might not seem like a console deal worth shouting about, and it's definitely not the best-ever price we've seen for the standard Xbox Series X model in the UK. However, any discount is better than none, and if you're looking for the best rate right now, this is it. Unless you fancy a renewed model from Amazon which is only £419.99 right now.
Price check: EE Store - £479 | Currys - £460
Save £194.99: If you own a PlayStation 5 console, then you can experience games in a whole new way with a PSVR2. I've used this VR headset before, and I thought it was great! The only thing that let it down was a lacklustre game library to choose from.
The plethora of cables you needed with the original PSVR headset aren't needed for this headset, but it's not wireless like the Meta Quest headsets either, and will need to be connected to your console via a long cable – so keep this in mind.
Price check: £339 at Amazon | £349.99 at PlayStation
Save £80: You have to admit, the PlayStation Slim model does look so much smarter than the original, I love the black stripe across the middle of the cover. If you tend to only play digital games and don't own physical copies then the PS5 Slim digital edition is just what you need.
Price check: £324.99 at PlayStation
Save £80: This is pretty much the same deal as the PS5 Slim console offer above, but it's worth the extra £50 in my opinion for the disc drive option. Some gamers prefer not to have one, but I think it's always best to have the option to sell or trade-in a physical game if you change your mind or no longer need it, which you can't do with digital games.
Price check: £414.99 at PlayStation
