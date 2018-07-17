Amazon Prime Day deals: 4K camera drops to half price

We've seen plenty of great reductions on photography kit this Amazon Prime day, but this deal really stood out. It was already on sale with 30% off, but this compact 4K Sony camera has not been knocked down to half price, saving you over £500.

This compact Sony camera is highly reviewed on Amazon. It has an EVF, 180-degree tiltable LCD screen, and is Wi-Fi enabled. You can also shoot in super-slow motion (40x), with 1000fps speed and 4K recording.

Like all Amazon Prime Day deals, this is a limited offer so be quick – these cheap cameras are selling fast, and we don't expect them to be around for long.