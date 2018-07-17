Topics

Amazon Prime Day deals: 4K camera drops to half price

By Graphic design  

Save over £500 on this premium compact camera.

We've seen plenty of great reductions on photography kit this Amazon Prime day, but this deal really stood out. It was already on sale with 30% off, but this compact 4K Sony camera has not been knocked down to half price, saving you over £500.

Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to claim this this offer.

This compact Sony camera is highly reviewed on Amazon. It has an EVF, 180-degree tiltable LCD screen, and is Wi-Fi enabled. You can also shoot in super-slow motion (40x), with 1000fps speed and 4K recording.

Like all Amazon Prime Day deals, this is a limited offer so be quick – these cheap cameras are selling fast, and we don't expect them to be around for long. 

Sony DSCRX100M4 compact 4K camera – 50% off
Save £500 - This advanced digital compact premium 4K camera from Sony usually sells at £1000, but right now you can pick it up for £499. That's a massive saving. It comes with a tiltable LCD screen, and is Wi-Fi enabled.
Sony DSCRX100M4 compact 4K camera for half price 

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles