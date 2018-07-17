Amazon Prime Day deals: $100 saving on Asus VivoBook S410

If you're looking to pick up a laptop for less, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to get spending. Take this ASUS VivoBook thin and light laptop, which you can buy today at a knock-down price. You can only grab this deal on Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to add it to your basket now if this looks like the device for you.

(Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

With a regular price of $799.99, this laptop has already won over users thanks to its super light body and speed. Perfect for carrying around campus and even capable of dealing with light gaming, the ASUS VivoBook balances performance with practicality, and now you can grab it for less.

Powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, the ASUS VivoBook boasts an impressive 14" full HD WideView display. This is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD, and a Windows 10 Home operating system.

So if you're after a easy to use laptop that doesn't compromise, the ASUS VivoBook could be the choice for you. Don't hang around though, with this saving we're not sure how long stocks will last...