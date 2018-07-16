Amazon Prime Day deals: save almost 60% on these Bose headphones

If you're in need of a new pair of headphones, you're in luck. This unmissable Amazon Prime Day deal sees these quality Bose noise cancelling headphones reduced to just $125 – that's a whopping 58 per cent off! The deal is available while stocks last so if this deal appeals to you, you'll need to move fast. (Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of this offer.)

Labelled as 'The best performing around ear headphones from Bose', the QuietComfort 25 headphones are engineered to sound better, be more comfortable and easier to take out and about.

Advanced noise reduction technology means no matter how noisy the world is around you, it's just you and your music. These headphones are also engineered to work with Apple products, and are ideal for travelling – whether you want to drown out engine noise or the person next to you.

This kind of noise cancellation usually involves splashing a fairly serious amount of cash, which is why we're so excited by this deal. At just $125, these headphones are a bargain worth snapping up while you can.