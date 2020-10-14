Prime Day mattress deals: Huge savings on memory foam mattresses!

These amazing Amazon Prime Day mattress deals mean that you can get a good night's shut eye – ensuring you can be the best you can be in your chosen field.

Here, we've put together the very best Prime Day mattress deals in the US and UK, from single mattresses to king size. We've selected the best Prime Day deals, but we've also gone further afield, and sought out the best deals form mattress retailers too, to give you the very best selection of deals right now.

Remember: many, if not all, of these Prime Day deals will end at midnight 14 October, when Prime Day officially finishes. So if you see a particularly appealing saving below, we advise you snap it up APAP to avoid disappointment.

If you're not a Prime member, sign-up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of these great Prime Day monitor deals. And if you want some more options, check out our main Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals or our Apple Prime Day hubs, which will be updated constantly.

The best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals: US

Olee Sleep Twin mattress: $136.99 $101.68 at Amazon

Save $35.31: This twin, 6-inch ventilated mattress is multi-layered and Dura memory foam for extra comfort. It comes in a medium firmness. Want a Full, Twin XL or Queen? Follow the link for details.

View Deal

Classic Brands Twin mattress: $159.99 $89.53 at Amazon

Save $70: This 8-inch memory foam mattress is pretty clever! The first two inches provide gel-infused memory foam for breathability, and the next six inches are high-density base foam for medium-firm support.

View Deal

Casper Sleep Element Queen mattress: $595 $476 at Amazon

Save $119: This is a great saving on a great brand. It's Casper's latest 2020 queen model and comes with an easy-to-clean zip off cover for durability, not to mention two layers of breathable, firm polyurethane foam.View Deal

Ashley Chime King mattress: $417.94 $273.44 at Amazon

Save $144.50: The thickest mattress in these deals, this 12-inch king-sized mattress is medium firm and measures 75-inch W x 79-inch D x 12-inch H. And there's a huge $144 off!

View Deal

Sweetnight King mattress: $698 $513 at Amazon

Save $185: This Sweetnight king mattress comes with three layers, and is broken down into 5% Rayon, 30% Viscose and 65% Polyester, so it's supportive yet comfortable. It's a cracking saving with 26% off right now.

View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals: UK

Emma Single mattress | £299 £200 at Amazon

Save £98: If you're looking for an incredibly comfortable night's sleep – or many hundred – this is for you. There's nearly £100 off this single mattress, and a guarantee of a good sleep. Also comes with a 200-night trial! DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Silentnight Double mattress | £489 £260.99 at Amazon

Save £228: This is one of the best mattress deals we've found so far, knocking a whopping 57% off the Silentnight 1000 Pocket Gel Pillowtop double mattress. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Emma Double mattress | £499 £334.33 at Amazon

Save £164.67: Get this multi award-winning Emma double mattress with a fantastic 33% discount. If you're looking for a mattress that's guaranteed to give you a good sleep, we highly recommend this one. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)



View Deal

Silentnight Double mattress | £489 £260.99 at Amazon

Save £228: This is the biggest mattress saving that you're going to find – a staggering over £200 off this 2000 Pocket Gel Pillowtop medium soft, double mattress. A great bargain! DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

View Deal

Here are some more great deals for you, no matter where you are located in the world...

Related article: