These award-winning bird photos will brighten up your day

By Joseph Foley
published

Bird Photographer of the Year snaps are stunning.

The winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 have been announced, and as always they've brightened up our day. Now in its eighth year, the annual competition has several categories, including best overall, best portrait, best portfolio and best video. There are also awards for specific types of captures, including birds in flight and bird behaviour. 

Some 20,000 entries were submitted, capturing the diversity of birds around the world and the dramatically different habitats they live in. The overall winner was a shot of a peregrine falcon attacking a brown pelican taken by Jack Zhi (see our pick of the best cameras if you're inspired to take your own shots).

Bird Photographer of the Year 2023
Take the Bull by the Horns by Jack Zhi, the overall winner of Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 (Image credit: BPOTY)

You can see Zhi's image and other award winners in the gallery above. For more information on the competition visit the BPOTY website. Entry to the 2024 competition is now open. Entry into the adult competition requires the purchase of entry credits, which start at a rate of £10 for 1 entry.

If you're looking to upgrade your gear, we have a guide to the best cameras for YouTube. You can see the best prices on a range of the best cameras below.

