These award-winning bird photos will brighten up your day

The winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 have been announced, and as always they've brightened up our day. Now in its eighth year, the annual competition has several categories, including best overall, best portrait, best portfolio and best video. There are also awards for specific types of captures, including birds in flight and bird behaviour.

Some 20,000 entries were submitted, capturing the diversity of birds around the world and the dramatically different habitats they live in. The overall winner was a shot of a peregrine falcon attacking a brown pelican taken by Jack Zhi.

Image 1 of 9 Take the Bull by the Horns by Jack Zhi, the overall winner of Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 (Image credit: BPOTY) Glistening Green Nicolas Reusen's photo of a glistening green tanager in Ecuador, won best portrait (Image credit: BPOTY) Best bird in flight, a sword-billed hummingbird photographed by Rafael Armada (Image credit: BPOTY) Sunflower Paradise by Mateusz Piesiak won the birds in the environment category (Image credit: BPOTY) Rachel Bigsby from the UK won the Best Portfolio award (Image credit: BPOTY) Anton Trexler was named Young Bird Photographer of the Year (Image credit: BPOTY) Best black and white: Fascinating Droplet by Jason Moore (Image credit: BPOTY) Best urban birds: A Moment of Prayer by Arto Leppänen (Image credit: BPOTY) The comedy bird photo category was won by Antonio Aguti's No Way Out (Image credit: BPOTY)

You can see Zhi's image and other award winners in the gallery above. For more information on the competition visit the BPOTY website. Entry to the 2024 competition is now open. Entry into the adult competition requires the purchase of entry credits, which start at a rate of £10 for 1 entry.

