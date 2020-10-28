Black Friday Amazon: The best early deals on TVs, Nintendo Switch, tablets and more

This year has been anything but traditional, so it's no surprise that the Black Friday Amazon sale has kicked off a month early. Rather than waiting for the main event, on 27 November 2020, Amazon has decided to roll out daily deals as part of its official Black Friday sale to help save shoppers some cash and make sure Christmas presents arrive in time.

No matter what your shopping list consists of, you're sure to find some great savings in the early Amazon Black Friday sale. With daily discounts on everything from toys, tech and beauty to Amazon's own popular devices, there's something for everyone.

We'll keep this article updated with all the best Black Friday Amazon offers as they arrive, so be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss out. As the main Black Friday event approaches, we will almost certainly see even bigger and better savings from retailers across the globe, all of which we will list in our dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday article. But if you want to grab a deal today, here are some fantastic early Black Friday Amazon offers now on.

Black Friday Amazon top picks: US

Black Friday Amazon top picks: UK

Early Black Friday Amazon deals: US

Nintendo Switch Controller: $26.51 $19.38 at Amazon

Save 27%: A best-seller on Amazon, this Nintendo Switch controller means you can let your friends and family join in the fun with your favourite games. And now for much less!



View Deal

Sony X800H 43-inch TV: $599.99 $448 at Amazon

Save $151: As TVs go, you can't get much better quality than Sony, so we're super-excited to see this 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED model dropped to less than $450! Hurry, stocks won't last long!

View Deal

Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker: $44.99 $33.91 at Amazon

Save 32%: Because who doesn't need a great coffee maker, right? Grab this popular Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker right now on Amazon with an impressive $16 discount. Great tasting coffee at a really great price.

View Deal

RAVPower 60W USB charger: $31.99 $22.06 at Amazon

Save 31%: If you're looking for a way to keep all your devices full of juice, this powerful RAVPower charger could be just the solution. Now reduced by almost $10, grab one while you can.



View Deal

Early Black Friday Amazon deals: UK

Cadbury's chocolate 850g bar: £9.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Save 10%: This epic chocolate bar was already at an impressive price, so knock another 10 per cent off and you've got a real bargain. The perfect gift for any chocolate lover.

View Deal

LG 43-inch 4K TV: £479.99 £349 at Amazon

Save £130: LG is renowned for it's quality TVs, and this 43-inch 4K model is no exception. We saw this deal earlier in the year when it flew off the shelves, and we expect it to do the same this time around too!

View Deal

Instax mini 9 camera: £74.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Save £18: This is a great deal on this hot pink Instax mini 9 clear camera. The price, which has been cut by an impressive 24%, includes 10 shots so you can get snapping straight away.



View Deal

De'Longhi Cappuccino Maker: £199.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £60: When it comes to quality coffee makers, De'Longhi is up there with the best. And right now you can get 30% off the retail price of its top notch cappuccino maker with milk frother.



View Deal

Surface Pro 7: £899 £787.89 at Amazon

Save £111: Right now there's a fantastic deal happening on Microsoft's Platinum edition Surface Pro 7, with an impressive 12% off the retail price. Pay just £787 and get this quality device armed with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.



View Deal

Read more: