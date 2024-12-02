Live
Cyber Monday Apple deals are almost over in the UK, but there is a ton of time left for shopping in the US – and my data graph shows me you are searching for offers on Apple out there. So, I'm happy to oblige. We've been working on iPad and MacBook deals all weekend, and it's only fair I share the knowledge I've absorbed over this weekend, and the six years I've been doing this job. So I've created this mega-blog, one we've run for years in a row now, and one that combines the best deals across the range.
So, what do we like best? My favourite deal is on the MacBook Air M3, which is sitting at almost the lowest price anyone has ever seen – just $869 at BH Photo (which is winning for MacBook deals right now). That's a whopping $300 saving on a stunning laptop with 512 memory. We've tested it, and it is sitting top of our best laptops for photo editing list.
Want to spend a bit less? I'm wearing the Apple Watch SE right now, and it's ideal for basic watch needs like fitness. It's also only $149 – that's 40% off at Amazon!
So those are my highlights. Find more last minute offers below. My biggest piece of advice (and I should know) is at this point just buy the thing you want at the price you like enough to buy it. Stock is getting low and prices won't improve now.
The best iPad deals
Save $100: This is the best deal we've seen to date on this year's M2 iPad Air, which is probably why stock is starting to get thin. Some colours and configurations no longer available, but click through the options and you should still find some $100 savings on the iPad that we think is the best option for most people.
UK deal: Amazon: £599 £549 at Amazon
Save $200: This beats the best previous price on Apple's most powerful tablet by $50. The M4 Pros are veritable laptop challengers, providing performance and displays suitable for working with creative software including in video editing and 3D design. The discount applies to nano-textured glass versions too, and there's $100 off the smaller 11-inch model.
UK deal: Amazon: £1,404.97
Save $40: The updated version of the most compact iPad was only released last month, now supporting Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon had $100 off on Black Friday, but the best Cyber Monday price is at B&H. Any saving is welcome on such a new tablet. We were impressed with the power of this portable little gem when we reviewed it recently.
UK deal: £499 £459
The best MacBook deals
Get $200 gift card at Apple:
While the price isn't the lowest we've seen, with the added $200 gift card you're getting a great deal. If you're already in the market for some Apple goodies it's worth the spend. This deal ends with Cyber Monday so don't dilly dally.
Save $230: We gave this MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs This is a sweet discount, almost the lowest we've seen
Save $400: If you don't need that amount of power, but a lot of storage, Amazon also has a close to record-low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop with 1TB of storagehttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLHCWH55/ ($100 more expensive than previous low). It hasn't got enough power for very resource hungry tasks but it's good enough for many creatives.
Save $250: This 13.6-inch model is at its lowest price ever at BH Photo but it isn't a bad price at all. In fact I'm writing on this laptop right now! It's been superseded by this year's model above, but it's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus light creative work.
Price check: $799 at Amazon
The best Apple Watch deals
Save $70: This is the best price on record for Apple's newest smartwatch, which features a host of fitness tracking features, including ECG, an always-on retina display and support for Apple's double-tap gesture. This price is for the 42mm case, but there's a similar discount on the 46mm version.
Price comparison: also $329 at Walmart
UK deal: £399 £379 at Amazon
Save $100: Amazon also has a record saving of $100 off the more economical Apple Watch SE. This lacks the handy double-tap control gesture in the watch above and it doesn't have as many health tracking features but it still does a great job for things like cycle and sleep tracking, vital signs and fielding calls and controlling music.
Price comparison: $169 at Best Buy
UK deal: £219 £199 at Amazon
The best Apple Pencil deals
Save $49: Compatible with older iPad Pros, Airs and mini, the Apple Pencil 2 provides a great drawing experience, and this 38% discount is the lowest price ever. Read our Apple Pencil 2 review.
Save $30: There's even an early Cyber Monday saving on the newest and most sophisticated Apple Pencil with its new workflow-enhancing features like barrel roll and the pinch gesture (see our review).
UK deal: £129 £109 at Amazon
Save £10: The Apple Pencil USB-C is great for note-taking and it's fine for drawing too if you don't mind not having pressure sensitivity (you just have to switch brushes more). There's £10 off at the moment.
UK deal: £79 £69 at Amazon
Best AirPods deals
Save $95: This is by far the best AirPods deal I've ever seen. The Pro buds are now lower than ever and they are so brilliant I'd pay more for them. These have excellent active noise cancellation and are water and sweat resistant – plus the sound is ace.
UK deal: £229 £179 at Amazon UK
LIVE: Latest Updates
Do you always need the latest tech?
I would say no, not necessarily. Apple is upgrading its ranges so often that a model even two iterations ago is not old tech. So even if you need power, it's likely you don't need to buy the newest models. In fact, the MacBook M1 Pro Max is still holds strong power-wise. And it has better battery life. Sure, if you're a 3D artist working for Pixar you'll need the M4 Pro Max, but for every other type of user you might be okay with an older model.
And it's the same pattern across ranges. iPad users rarely use all the power of the newest models – for streaming and browsing you certainly don't need it. And the Air M2 is more than good enough for digital art. It's not clear cut, is what I'm saying. So do your research before spending all of your money.
So what about iPads? We have a piece on how to choose an iPad too, and I think it's actually easier than with MacBooks despite the fact that there are more models to choose from.
There are six iPads in total if you count the two sizes of the M2 iPad Airs and the M2 iPad Pros. I think the clearest way to think about it is to consider what you'll use your iPad for. Which one of these people are you?
Case 1: You want a tablet for browsing, social media watching films, and maybe doing a bit of work on the go, like replying to emails. Go for the standard 10th Gen iPad. The bad news is that the great deal we saw at Amazon over the weekend has sold out. B&H Photo has a smaller saving of $30 off.
Case 2: You want to also do a bit of creative work, perhaps some light photo editing or drawing and digital art in an app like Procreate. Go for this year's M2 iPad Air and get an Apple Pencil Pro 2. Amazon has $100 off.
Case 3: You want a tablet that can potentially stand in for a laptop when you travel, allowing you to use more demanding creative software for things like video editing. Go for the powerful M4 iPad Pro (pictured above) – I'd say ideally the 13-inch version since the extra space can make all the difference if you're software with lots of panels and tools. Amazon has $200 off, which is the biggest discount on record.
How to choose a MacBook
So, you've whittled down to the type of Apple product you want. And now you need to work out which model. This is not an easy task, we know, because there are so many iterations of iPads and MacBooks in particular.
Let's start with MacBook.
Apple makes two types of MacBook, the Pro and the Air.
The Pro is, as you'd imagine, a professional-level laptop. It's beefy, can be very powerful indeed, comes in 14- and 16-inch sizes and has a higher price tag.
The Air is slim, light, still packs a punch but isn't for heavy creative tasks. It still has a lovely screen (not quite as stunning).
You need to choose between those first.
And then you should work out which chip you want.
The newest is the M4 chip, which was released this year. Last year was the M3, before that the M2 and the first of Apple's silicon was the M1.
For the Air, that's as much information as you need, but the Pro gets more complicated.
The Pro also comes with a basic chip, then a Pro chip and the most powerful is the Max chip.
We recommend different chip levels for different creative pros.
See our how to choose a MacBook guide for more.
Deals across Apple Pencil model: Up to 38% off
Our digital art editor, Ian, loves the Apple Pencil 2. In fact he uses it every day for sketching and general art creation. The line up is a bit confusing now, because there are four, yes FOUR Pencil options. Of course, the Apple Pencil 1 came first followed by the 2. And this year two new Pencils have launched – the USB-C (the most basic Pencil) and, importantly for creatives, the Pro (hurrah!).
There are different feature sets on all, but the Pro has the addition of the Barrel Roll function, which our writer Natalie got to try out when she went to Apple HQ recently. She used it with Procreate and finally gets the hype.
If you'd like to peruse the differences between the models, see our Apple Pencil comparison guide.
For deals see below:
- Apple Pencil 1: $99 $59 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil 2:
$129$79.99 at Amazon
- Apple Pencil Pro:
$129$99 at Best Buy
- Apple Pencil USB-C:
$79$69 at Best Buy
Why Apple?
Apple's ecosystem is like no other. It's so beautifully joined up – making it super easy to work across devices, pair accessories etc. I say this as a positive but actually it's a millstone because I can NEVER BREAK FREE. My phone (iPhone 14) has been due an upgrade for a long time now, but I don't want to pay the prices of the new iPhone 16.. and I'd quite like to try out the Samsung S24 Ultra. But I look around at my MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, Pencil and AirPods and I think well, no, I obviously can't not have an iPhone.
So I went SIM-only.
Great story I know. But the point is, this blog is the place to upgrade your kit all at once for less. iPhone deals are trickier, but we will get to them.
Apple Watch SE is 40% off
But you don't need to spend hundreds (or thousands) to get some new Apple tech today. I'm currently wearing the Apple Watch SE, the most basic, and certainly not the newest in the range of Apple Watches. It does absolutely everything I need it to (and probably a bit more). I track fitness, rudely check my messages when in conversation with others, and take advantage of not having to carry my phone with me absolutely everywhere I go.
I bought this at full price, but you can get it at 40% off at Amazon right now – for just $149. I honestly think this is the deal of the century if you don't want to check your sleep patterns too thoroughly (it actually does do that a bit but it's the thing about an Apple Watch I've never understood. Surely you can't make it help you sleep – it's either not in your control (thanks children) or your watch is just going to stress you out over it.
BUT Amazon wins out for iPads
If it's iPads you want, you're best to go to Amazon though. The Cyber Monday overlord has got lowest ever prices on the new iPad Pro M4. It's a pricey pick but it's ideal for those with a heavy creative workflow, such as video editors or even 3D artists. The screen is gorgeous, and we were shocked by the power when we tried it out.
The discount is actually $200. That is actually darn good for a tablet this new and this powerful, even though it's still $899 at Amazon now.
BH Photo wins MacBook deal prices at the last moment
What is it you're in the market for today? We've actually seen record low prices across Apple's range, with all the big retailers getting in on the action.
If you want a MacBook now, a lot of the offers at Amazon have SOLD OUT or risen in price. BUT our favourite underdog, BH Photo has a lot of doorbusting prices on MacBooks! Seriously, they're matching the lowest price ever for most models right now, which is brilliant given there's slim pickings elsewhere.
Why hello there! It's getting late here in the UK and I thought, what better way to finish Cyber Monday off than a brand new blog that will consolidate ALL the knowledge I've taken on over the last few days. I know everything there is to know about all the Apple kit, the price highs and lows and what's around now to buy.
If you're in the US you obviously have quite a bit of shopping time left. So sit tight and I'll explain all.
