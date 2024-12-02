Live

Last chance for Apple Cyber Monday deals: Prices slashed across iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and Apple Pencil – stocks are low!

I've been tracking all weekend, and this is what's worth buying now.

Cyber Monday Apple deals are almost over in the UK, but there is a ton of time left for shopping in the US – and my data graph shows me you are searching for offers on Apple out there. So, I'm happy to oblige. We've been working on iPad and MacBook deals all weekend, and it's only fair I share the knowledge I've absorbed over this weekend, and the six years I've been doing this job. So I've created this mega-blog, one we've run for years in a row now, and one that combines the best deals across the range.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024)
Great value
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): was US$599 now US$499 at Amazon

Save $100: This is the best deal we've seen to date on this year's M2 iPad Air, which is probably why stock is starting to get thin. Some colours and configurations no longer available, but click through the options and you should still find some $100 savings on the iPad that we think is the best option for most people.

UK deal: Amazon: £599 £549 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): was US$1,299 now US$1,099 at Amazon

Save $200: This beats the best previous price on Apple's most powerful tablet by $50. The M4 Pros are veritable laptop challengers, providing performance and displays suitable for working with creative software including in video editing and 3D design. The discount applies to nano-textured glass versions too, and there's $100 off the smaller 11-inch model.

UK deal: Amazon: £1,404.97

View Deal
Apple iPad mini (2024)
Most portable
Apple iPad mini (2024): was US$499 now US$459 at BHPhoto

Save $40: The updated version of the most compact iPad was only released last month, now supporting Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon had $100 off on Black Friday, but the best Cyber Monday price is at B&H. Any saving is welcome on such a new tablet. We were impressed with the power of this portable little gem when we reviewed it recently.

UK deal: £499 £459

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch : US$1,299 at Apple

Get $200 gift card at Apple:

While the price isn't the lowest we've seen, with the added $200 gift card you're getting a great deal. If you're already in the market for some Apple goodies it's worth the spend. This deal ends with Cyber Monday so don't dilly dally.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)
Low price
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024): was US$1,099 now US$869 at BHPhoto

Save $230: We gave this MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs This is a sweet discount, almost the lowest we've seen

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3)
Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3): was US$1,799 now US$1,399 at Amazon

Save $400: If you don't need that amount of power, but a lot of storage, Amazon also has a close to record-low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop with 1TB of storagehttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DLHCWH55/ ($100 more expensive than previous low). It hasn't got enough power for very resource hungry tasks but it's good enough for many creatives.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lowest price
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was US$1,099 now US$799 at BHPhoto

Save $250: This 13.6-inch model is at its lowest price ever at BH Photo but it isn't a bad price at all. In fact I'm writing on this laptop right now! It's been superseded by this year's model above, but it's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus light creative work.

Price check: $799 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Latest model
Apple Watch Series 10: was US$399 now US$329 at Amazon

Save $70: This is the best price on record for Apple's newest smartwatch, which features a host of fitness tracking features, including ECG, an always-on retina display and support for Apple's double-tap gesture. This price is for the 42mm case, but there's a similar discount on the 46mm version.

Price comparison: also $329 at Walmart

UK deal: £399 £379 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen
40% off
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen: was US$249 now US$149 at Amazon

Save $100: Amazon also has a record saving of $100 off the more economical Apple Watch SE. This lacks the handy double-tap control gesture in the watch above and it doesn't have as many health tracking features but it still does a great job for things like cycle and sleep tracking, vital signs and fielding calls and controlling music.

Price comparison: $169 at Best Buy

UK deal: £219 £199 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Lowest price
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was US$129 now US$79.99 at Amazon

Save $49: Compatible with older iPad Pros, Airs and mini, the Apple Pencil 2 provides a great drawing experience, and this 38% discount is the lowest price ever. Read our Apple Pencil 2 review.

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro
Newest Pencil
Apple Pencil Pro: was US$129 now US$99 at Best Buy

Save $30: There's even an early Cyber Monday saving on the newest and most sophisticated Apple Pencil with its new workflow-enhancing features like barrel roll and the pinch gesture (see our review).

UK deal: £129 £109 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple Pencil USB-C
Small saving
Apple Pencil USB-C: was US$79 now US$69 at Best Buy

Save £10: The Apple Pencil USB-C is great for note-taking and it's fine for drawing too if you don't mind not having pressure sensitivity (you just have to switch brushes more). There's £10 off at the moment.

UK deal: £79 £69 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
Record-low price
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: was US$249 now US$154 at Amazon

Save $95: This is by far the best AirPods deal I've ever seen. The Pro buds are now lower than ever and they are so brilliant I'd pay more for them. These have excellent active noise cancellation and are water and sweat resistant – plus the sound is ace.

UK deal: £229 £179 at Amazon UK

View Deal

Why hello there! It's getting late here in the UK and I thought, what better way to finish Cyber Monday off than a brand new blog that will consolidate ALL the knowledge I've taken on over the last few days. I know everything there is to know about all the Apple kit, the price highs and lows and what's around now to buy.

