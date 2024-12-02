Cyber Monday is here, and it means a last chance to get some of the best deals on creative software we've seen all year. You can get access to all of Adobe's industry-leading programs with Adobe Creative cloud half price for a year. Or if you prefer a one-off subscription, Adobe's biggest rivals Affinity and Corel also have big discounts off their software for vector art and more.
For savings on hardware, see our roundup of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals. In the meantime, here are the best deals on creative software – all on products that we've tested ourselves and which feature in our buying guides such as the best graphic design software.
Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: $59.99 $29.99 per month
Save $299.99: Creative Cloud remains the industry standard package for everything from image manipulation in Photoshop to page layout in InDesign and video editing in Premiere Pro. This is the best price for new customers that we've seen all year, saving $299.99 over 12 months (or equivalent to 50% in other countries).
50% off Serif Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher
Affinity has three apps: Affinity Photo for image manipulation and digital art, Affinity Designer for vector design and Affinity Publisher for desktop publishing. Unlike Adobe's tools, they're available for one-our purchases rather than subscriptions, and there are half-price Cyber Monday deals on all three!
50% off + bonus brushes
The digital art software Corel Painter remains one of the best apps for simulating the realistic flow, colour and blending of paints, inks, pencils and more, as well as brushes, canvases and paper types. Painter features hundreds of tools and functions, offering unique ways of working, that now includes Fluid brushes for realistically subtle paint build-up.
One of the oldest vector design programs around, CorelDRAW has continued to develop and change with the needs of creatives. The latest version includes tools for everything from logo and font design to layouts and photo editing. New tool PowerTRACE turns any image into a vector illustration. Read more about CorelDRAW's AI tools in our news article.
CyberLink's PowerDirector 365 and PhotoDirector 365 are alternatives to the pricier Adobe products for video editing and photo editing. They don't provide the same range of tools or professional control, but the price is attractive with 30% off.
Take a look below for the best deals on individual Adobe software in your region right now.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- Forget video game deals, I'm buying Shadow the Hedgehog LEGO with 30% off this Cyber Monday
- I've been testing camera phones for 8 years, and a $1,000 discount isn't the only reason to pick the Samsung S24 Ultra this Cyber Monday
- The AirPods Pro 2 are my favourite earbuds – and there's 38.15% off as we head into Cyber Monday
- Nintendo Switch deals are low in stock for Cyber Monday – act fast: live