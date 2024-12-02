Cyber Monday is here, and it means a last chance to get some of the best deals on creative software we've seen all year. You can get access to all of Adobe's industry-leading programs with Adobe Creative cloud half price for a year. Or if you prefer a one-off subscription, Adobe's biggest rivals Affinity and Corel also have big discounts off their software for vector art and more.

For savings on hardware, see our roundup of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals. In the meantime, here are the best deals on creative software – all on products that we've tested ourselves and which feature in our buying guides such as the best graphic design software.

Half price Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps: $59.99 $29.99 per month



Save $299.99: Creative Cloud remains the industry standard package for everything from image manipulation in Photoshop to page layout in InDesign and video editing in Premiere Pro. This is the best price for new customers that we've seen all year, saving $299.99 over 12 months (or equivalent to 50% in other countries).

half price Serif Affinity: at affinity.serif.com 50% off Serif Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher



Affinity has three apps: Affinity Photo for image manipulation and digital art, Affinity Designer for vector design and Affinity Publisher for desktop publishing. Unlike Adobe's tools, they're available for one-our purchases rather than subscriptions, and there are half-price Cyber Monday deals on all three!

Half price Corel Painter: at painterartist.com 50% off + bonus brushes



The digital art software Corel Painter remains one of the best apps for simulating the realistic flow, colour and blending of paints, inks, pencils and more, as well as brushes, canvases and paper types. Painter features hundreds of tools and functions, offering unique ways of working, that now includes Fluid brushes for realistically subtle paint build-up.

Big saving CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024: at coreldraw.com 38% off + bonus brush pack

One of the oldest vector design programs around, CorelDRAW has continued to develop and change with the needs of creatives. The latest version includes tools for everything from logo and font design to layouts and photo editing. New tool PowerTRACE turns any image into a vector illustration. Read more about CorelDRAW's AI tools in our news article.

Cyber Monday deal CyberLink PowerDirector 365: at CyberLink 30% off CyberLink's PowerDirector 365 and PhotoDirector 365 are alternatives to the pricier Adobe products for video editing and photo editing. They don't provide the same range of tools or professional control, but the price is attractive with 30% off.

Take a look below for the best deals on individual Adobe software in your region right now.