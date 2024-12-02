Get yourself Disney Plus and Hulu on Cyber Monday for $2.99 or so help me

Disney+ and Hulu are my favourite combined streaming service. Not just because I can watch Futurama and then Monsters Inc. and then Shogun and then Jingle All The Way and then Alien, but also because unlike some other streaming services, it's still real affordable. And even more so now that you can get a Disney Plus/Hulu duo bundle for only $2.99 per month. For a whole year. Yes.

That consitutes a mahoosive 72% off the sticker price, and let me tell you, you can fit [slaps roof of streaming service] so many series and films in there.

Also, if you already have Disney Plus but would like to add Hulu (or you don't care about Disney Plus but want Hulu on its lonesome), then you can get that one for the low, low price of 99 cents per month. That's $0.99, for a year. That's 365 days.

It's not just for new subscribers either, but everyone who cancelled more than a month ago is also eligible to take up this offer.

Being a small family, we probably use Disney Plus more in my household than any other streaming service, so if I wasn't already locked in, I'd be jumping alllllll over this Cyber Monday deal. The normal US price is $10.99 for the basic bundle, so this is going to save you a flippin' $96 for the whole year. That's a lot. That's at least three big coffees at a coffee shop.

Like I said, this will be your monthly price for a full year, but you only have until the end of Cyber Monday (December 3 at 3:00 AM ET) to take advantage of it. So get that thing right in your basket or so help me.

The best Disney Plus/Hulu Cyber Monday deals

Get Disney Plus and Hulu (basic bundle with ads) for $2.99 a month for a year Simply a mad good offer for two of the best streaming services around. On Disney Plus, you can get every Pixar film ever whenever you want, and Hulu gets you Alien: Romulus. Nuff said. And for $2.99 a month for a full year? Just dump the rest and binge everything Disney/Hulu for the next 12 months.

Hulu (with ads) for $0.99 a month for a year Don't want any of the kid stuff? Binge your heart full of Only Murders In The Building, Shogun, The Old Man and Alien: Romulus and all the other good stuff they have for less than 12 combined dollarydoos for a whole entire year.

If you want other streaming services (or you're not in the US and want to see how much a Disney Plus investment will eat into your capital), please take a gander at our magical geo-matching widget below for all the best streaming services.