Up to 30% off 5-star reviewed tablets from Wacom, Huion, Xencelabs and XPPen.

Best Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals
(Image credit: Wacom / Ugee)

Our highest rated drawing tablets are now reduced for Cyber Monday, and this includes the excellent Wacom Intuos Pro Medium for $379.95 $279.95.

The Wacom Intuos Pro has been regarded as a leading graphics tablet for digital artists and graphics designers alike for many years. It features Wacom's latest pen tech and has unique ergonomic design and Express Key placement. Read our Wacom Intuos Pro review for more details.

Wacom Intuos Pro
Best overall
Wacom Intuos Pro: was US$379.95 now US$279.95 at Amazon

Save 26%: The Wacom Intuos Pro scored 4/5 stars in our review, making it a highly rated drawing tablet. It features eight Express Keys and the new Wacom Pro Pen 2, which offers 8,192 levels of pressure.

View Deal
Ugee 15.4 inch U16
Best budget
Ugee 16 : was US$199.99 now US$159.99 at Amazon

Save 20%: The Ugee 16, also known as the Ugee 15.4, is a great budget pen display that I called "a perfect beginner drawing display at a good price" in my review. It features 10 Quick Keys, a stylus with 16,384 pressure sensitivity and a FHD laminated display.

View Deal
XPPen Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2)
Affordable 4K
XPPen Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2): was US$899.99 now US$809.99 at xp-pen.com

Save $90: The new Artist Pro (Gen 2) has Calman certified colour, a stylus with 16,384 pressure sensitivity, has a 98% sRGB rating and a 4K display. In my review I called this "a fantastic drawing display for hobbyists and pros alike".

View Deal
Huion Kamvas Pro 19
Best value
Huion Kamvas Pro 19: was US$1,099 now US$879.20 at Amazon

Save 20%: Get "impressive tech for less" according to our Kamvas Pro 19 review. This pen display features a 4K UHD screen, comes with two 16K stylus and touch control and comes with a Key Dial for shortcuts.

View Deal
Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium
Best Wacom alt
Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium: was US$329.99 now US$247.49 at Amazon

Save 25%: The Xencelabs brand is the closest there is to Wacom (the company is formed by ex-Wacom engineers) and the Pen Tablet Medium is a great alternative to the Wacom Intuis Pro range, but for less and it comes with two stylus, and the best Quick Key remote I've used. Read my 5/5 star review.

View Deal

