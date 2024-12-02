Our highest rated drawing tablets are now reduced for Cyber Monday, and this includes the excellent Wacom Intuos Pro Medium for $379.95 $279.95.

The Wacom Intuos Pro has been regarded as a leading graphics tablet for digital artists and graphics designers alike for many years. It features Wacom's latest pen tech and has unique ergonomic design and Express Key placement. Read our Wacom Intuos Pro review for more details.

But the competition is catching, which is why our best drawing tablets guide features more than Wacom. For Cyber Monday many of the drawing tablets we review and rate the highest and now reduced, including those from XPPen, Huion and Xencelabs. Below I've listed my picks of our best reviewed drawing tablets with offers for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals

Best overall Wacom Intuos Pro: was US$379.95 now US$279.95 at Amazon Save 26%: The Wacom Intuos Pro scored 4/5 stars in our review, making it a highly rated drawing tablet. It features eight Express Keys and the new Wacom Pro Pen 2, which offers 8,192 levels of pressure.

Best budget Ugee 16 : was US$199.99 now US$159.99 at Amazon Save 20%: The Ugee 16, also known as the Ugee 15.4, is a great budget pen display that I called "a perfect beginner drawing display at a good price" in my review. It features 10 Quick Keys, a stylus with 16,384 pressure sensitivity and a FHD laminated display.

Affordable 4K XPPen Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2): was US$899.99 now US$809.99 at xp-pen.com Save $90: The new Artist Pro (Gen 2) has Calman certified colour, a stylus with 16,384 pressure sensitivity, has a 98% sRGB rating and a 4K display. In my review I called this "a fantastic drawing display for hobbyists and pros alike".

Best value Huion Kamvas Pro 19: was US$1,099 now US$879.20 at Amazon Save 20%: Get "impressive tech for less" according to our Kamvas Pro 19 review. This pen display features a 4K UHD screen, comes with two 16K stylus and touch control and comes with a Key Dial for shortcuts.

