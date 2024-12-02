Our highest rated drawing tablets are now reduced for Cyber Monday, and this includes the excellent Wacom Intuos Pro Medium for
$379.95 $279.95.
The Wacom Intuos Pro has been regarded as a leading graphics tablet for digital artists and graphics designers alike for many years. It features Wacom's latest pen tech and has unique ergonomic design and Express Key placement. Read our Wacom Intuos Pro review for more details.
But the competition is catching, which is why our best drawing tablets guide features more than Wacom. For Cyber Monday many of the drawing tablets we review and rate the highest and now reduced, including those from XPPen, Huion and Xencelabs. Below I've listed my picks of our best reviewed drawing tablets with offers for Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday drawing tablet deals
Save 26%: The Wacom Intuos Pro scored 4/5 stars in our review, making it a highly rated drawing tablet. It features eight Express Keys and the new Wacom Pro Pen 2, which offers 8,192 levels of pressure.
Save 20%: The Ugee 16, also known as the Ugee 15.4, is a great budget pen display that I called "a perfect beginner drawing display at a good price" in my review. It features 10 Quick Keys, a stylus with 16,384 pressure sensitivity and a FHD laminated display.
Save $90: The new Artist Pro (Gen 2) has Calman certified colour, a stylus with 16,384 pressure sensitivity, has a 98% sRGB rating and a 4K display. In my review I called this "a fantastic drawing display for hobbyists and pros alike".
Save 20%: Get "impressive tech for less" according to our Kamvas Pro 19 review. This pen display features a 4K UHD screen, comes with two 16K stylus and touch control and comes with a Key Dial for shortcuts.
Save 25%: The Xencelabs brand is the closest there is to Wacom (the company is formed by ex-Wacom engineers) and the Pen Tablet Medium is a great alternative to the Wacom Intuis Pro range, but for less and it comes with two stylus, and the best Quick Key remote I've used. Read my 5/5 star review.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Adobe Creative Cloud in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1