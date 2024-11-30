Samsung has been running, frankly, one of the best Black Friday offers I've ever seen. It's still live but Samsung is counting down to its end (in just over a day), so you should grab it before it goes. Right now, you can still get the new, fast, powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with an insane $1,000 off, with the right trade-in model and an upfront discount.

Now, I know that you might baulk at the trade-in part of this deal. But it's a very generous one that includes a whole host of models from different manufacturers including Apple but also brands like Motorola. You don't even have to trade in a tablet, it could be a phone. The trade-in discount is a sliding scale up to $800, just head to the Samsung site to see what your old device could get you. FYI: There's a note on Samsung's website saying you get a guaranteed $300 with any tablet trade-in.

Our ecom writer and resident Samsung super-fan, Beth, loved the Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra when she went to the launch day, but she was concerned over the price. This deal is one way to get over that problem and snag yourself one of the best tablets with a stylus.

Note: Samsung has a big countdown animation on its website now, which means you might not have long to snap up this deal!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was US$1,199 now US$199.99 at Samsung Overview If you have a new tablet or phone to trade in you'll obviously get the biggest discount here, but with Samsung's promise that you get $300 for any tablet trade in, you're likely to get a really great trade-in discount plus the $200 off instantly. Whatever device you have, this deal is the cheapest way to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra right now. This powerful tablet has Samsung's newest AI features and a gorgeous screen. There are deals on all storage configurations. Features: Main Display Resolution 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+) | Main Display Size 14.6" (369.9mm) | Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X | Camera resolution (Front) 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP | Camera resolution (Rear) 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP | Video Recording Resolution UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps | Battery: Up to 16 hours Model context: Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 FE are less powerful members of the latest Samsung tablet family.. Release date: July 2024 Price check: Best Buy $999.99

Samsung is also offering some awesome deals on its accessories, including up to $100 off Samsung Buds3 Pro and brilliant Frame TV offers. See more deals below: