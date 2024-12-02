As a tech journalist who works in ecommerce, my job is to spend a considerable amount of time searching for the best deals and prices on popular products. Sometimes, it can be really tempting to purchase a deal, but for the most part, I feel like I've got a pretty good tolerance against impulse purchases, and I've built up a wall of steel against tempting offers...until we get to Black Friday, that is.

Last year I was sucked in by an amazing deal on a 3D printer (bear in mind that I had never owned or used a 3D printer before) and now I've become something of a beginner expert on 3D printing, writing tutorials for Creative Bloq on how to create a Hueforge and teaching myself to 3D model.

Fast forward to Black Friday 2024 and it's happened again. I've somehow winded up purchasing a Cricut machine (let me be clear, I have zero experience with one) and had to stop myself from buying a Smart Ring plus multiple pairs of AR smart glasses for gaming too (with up to $120 off).

If it wasn't for the fact that I have a mortgage to pay and am currently saving for my wedding, I may have taken it too far this year. Instead, I've tried to take a sensible approach with my other purchases, and opted for the Honor MagicPad 2 (with £100 off) for photo editing, plus a pair of Loop earplugs, and some Pokémon Lego sets to enjoy building with my fiancé. That was a close one!

The deals I bought over Cyber Monday

Just in case you didn't believe me: The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals I actually bought this year (Image credit: Future)

Cricut Explore Air 2 (2024 Limited Edition): was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon Save £100: I'm getting married in 2026, and after watching several tutorials I managed to convince myself that a Cricut machine is a necessary wedding expense for creating my own decals, stickers, and other DIY bits. I was torn between the Explore Air 2, Explore 3, or Maker 3 machines (all of which have Cyber Monday deals) but I chose the Explore Air 2 as the more budget-friendly option. US Deal – $215 at Amazon

Honor MagicPad2 tablet + free keyboard case and Magic Pencil 3: was £499 now £399 at honor.com Saved £100: I was given the chance to review this tablet last month, and I loved my experience with it so much that I actually bought one (I had to give the review sample back). This tablet has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for photo editing.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon Save 20%: These silicone earplugs are perfect for blocking out noisy surround sound at times when you need to focus or simply prefer to listen to nothing. I've used these earplugs a handful of times now and I love the white noise around me goes from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds. It's tranquil, comforting, and really does help me focus better on creative tasks.