I'm a tech journalist, and these are the Cyber Monday deals that I actually bought this year
From the Honor MagicPad 2 to Pokémon lego sets and a Cricut machine, sometimes you just have to give in to temptation.
As a tech journalist who works in ecommerce, my job is to spend a considerable amount of time searching for the best deals and prices on popular products. Sometimes, it can be really tempting to purchase a deal, but for the most part, I feel like I've got a pretty good tolerance against impulse purchases, and I've built up a wall of steel against tempting offers...until we get to Black Friday, that is.
Last year I was sucked in by an amazing deal on a 3D printer (bear in mind that I had never owned or used a 3D printer before) and now I've become something of a beginner expert on 3D printing, writing tutorials for Creative Bloq on how to create a Hueforge and teaching myself to 3D model.
Fast forward to Black Friday 2024 and it's happened again. I've somehow winded up purchasing a Cricut machine (let me be clear, I have zero experience with one) and had to stop myself from buying a Smart Ring plus multiple pairs of AR smart glasses for gaming too (with up to $120 off).
If it wasn't for the fact that I have a mortgage to pay and am currently saving for my wedding, I may have taken it too far this year. Instead, I've tried to take a sensible approach with my other purchases, and opted for the Honor MagicPad 2 (with £100 off) for photo editing, plus a pair of Loop earplugs, and some Pokémon Lego sets to enjoy building with my fiancé. That was a close one!
The deals I bought over Cyber Monday
Save £100: I'm getting married in 2026, and after watching several tutorials I managed to convince myself that a Cricut machine is a necessary wedding expense for creating my own decals, stickers, and other DIY bits. I was torn between the Explore Air 2, Explore 3, or Maker 3 machines (all of which have Cyber Monday deals) but I chose the Explore Air 2 as the more budget-friendly option.
US Deal – $215 at Amazon
Saved £100: I was given the chance to review this tablet last month, and I loved my experience with it so much that I actually bought one (I had to give the review sample back). This tablet has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for photo editing.
Save 20%: These silicone earplugs are perfect for blocking out noisy surround sound at times when you need to focus or simply prefer to listen to nothing. I've used these earplugs a handful of times now and I love the white noise around me goes from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds. It's tranquil, comforting, and really does help me focus better on creative tasks.
SAVE £8.50: My fiance kindly bought this for me as an early xmas gift over Black Friday, and I love it so much! You can pose it in several different ways, and it looks epic on my gaming shelf. Snorlax is my fave Pokemon, so he really outdid himself with this gift.
US Deal – $34.99 $21.59 at Target
SAVE £5: There's not much of a discount on this Pikachu Mega Bloks set anymore (at least in the UK) but I managed to save £10 on it during Black Friday.
I've been using my evenings to slowly build this Pikachu while my fiance works on his Harry Potter Lego set, and we have a very peaceful candle-lit date night building Lego together at home.
Price Check: $39.99 at Target | $49.50 at Amazon
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
Related articles
- Last chance for Apple Cyber Monday deals: Prices slashed across iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and Apple Pencil – stocks are low!
- Get yourself Disney Plus and Hulu on Cyber Monday for $2.99 or so help me
- The best Cyber Monday deals for 3D artists - get 40% off Autodesk, Adobe and Reallusion
- Up to 30% off our highest-rated drawing tablets – all reduced for Cyber Monday!