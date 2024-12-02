I'm a tech journalist, and these are the Cyber Monday deals that I actually bought this year

News
By
published

From the Honor MagicPad 2 to Pokémon lego sets and a Cricut machine, sometimes you just have to give in to temptation.

Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Future / Cricut / Pokemon / Honor)

As a tech journalist who works in ecommerce, my job is to spend a considerable amount of time searching for the best deals and prices on popular products. Sometimes, it can be really tempting to purchase a deal, but for the most part, I feel like I've got a pretty good tolerance against impulse purchases, and I've built up a wall of steel against tempting offers...until we get to Black Friday, that is.

Last year I was sucked in by an amazing deal on a 3D printer (bear in mind that I had never owned or used a 3D printer before) and now I've become something of a beginner expert on 3D printing, writing tutorials for Creative Bloq on how to create a Hueforge and teaching myself to 3D model.

Cricut Explore Air 2 (2024 Limited Edition)
Cricut Explore Air 2 (2024 Limited Edition): was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon

Save £100: I'm getting married in 2026, and after watching several tutorials I managed to convince myself that a Cricut machine is a necessary wedding expense for creating my own decals, stickers, and other DIY bits. I was torn between the Explore Air 2, Explore 3, or Maker 3 machines (all of which have Cyber Monday deals) but I chose the Explore Air 2 as the more budget-friendly option.

US Deal – $215 at Amazon

View Deal
Honor MagicPad2 tablet + free keyboard case and Magic Pencil 3
Honor MagicPad2 tablet + free keyboard case and Magic Pencil 3: was £499 now £399 at honor.com

Saved £100: I was given the chance to review this tablet last month, and I loved my experience with it so much that I actually bought one (I had to give the review sample back). This tablet has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for photo editing.

View Deal
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon

Save 20%: These silicone earplugs are perfect for blocking out noisy surround sound at times when you need to focus or simply prefer to listen to nothing. I've used these earplugs a handful of times now and I love the white noise around me goes from 100 to 0 in a matter of seconds. It's tranquil, comforting, and really does help me focus better on creative tasks.

View Deal
Mega Bloks Snorlax set
Mega Bloks Snorlax set: was £28.99 now £20.45 at Amazon

SAVE £8.50: My fiance kindly bought this for me as an early xmas gift over Black Friday, and I love it so much! You can pose it in several different ways, and it looks epic on my gaming shelf. Snorlax is my fave Pokemon, so he really outdid himself with this gift.

US Deal – $34.99 $21.59 at Target

View Deal
Mega Bloks Jumbo Pikachu:
Mega Bloks Jumbo Pikachu: was £39.25 now £34.50 at Amazon

SAVE £5: There's not much of a discount on this Pikachu Mega Bloks set anymore (at least in the UK) but I managed to save £10 on it during Black Friday.

I've been using my evenings to slowly build this Pikachu while my fiance works on his Harry Potter Lego set, and we have a very peaceful candle-lit date night building Lego together at home.

Price Check: $39.99 at Target | $49.50 at Amazon

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles