I've been dying to get myself a Smart Ring, and these Black Friday deals just convinced me it's time – save up to 50%
I still can't justify the Samsung Galaxy Ring price, but the Oura Ring is looking pretty affordable right now.
I've been interested in the concept of Smart Rings for quite some time now, but as someone who already owns a smartwatch (the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to be precise), I can't justify the high costs of some of the best Smart Rings on the market right now, with most retailing at around $399-$499 with similar features.
Sure, Smart Rings can supposedly monitor your fitness and health much more accurately than wearing a smartwatch, and can be worn at night thanks to the unobtrusive design, but what else? I got to try the Samsung Galaxy Ring briefly, and admittedly, I think they look really sleek and I'm contemplating a purchase for that reason alone.
Thankfully with Black Friday upon us, it feels like the right time to finally figure out what Smart Rings are all about, and invest in getting my hands (fingers) on a Smart Ring while they're at an affordable price. I've found some great Black Friday deals on popular Smart Rings, which I'll be sharing with you below.
Save $100: The Oura Ring Gen3 is said to be the top dog of smart rings right now, according to online reviews that is, and with this Black Friday discount it falls into much more affordable territory. There are two types of Oura Ring Gen3, Horizon or Heritage (Horizon is usually more expensive), but the only difference is the design and not the hardware.
The deal varies based on select ring colours at Amazon, so keep this in mind. You'll need to know your ring size too unless you order the sizing kit for $10.
UK Deal – £299 £249 at Amazon
Price Check: $249 at Amazon| $249 at Best Buy
Save $200 (with trade-in): There are a fair few deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Ring, but it's still at a pretty premium price after these discounts.
• Firstly, you can save up to $200 at Samsung with a trade-in deal (rings and watches only) plus a free sizing kit.
• At Amazon, there's a random deal on just the Gold Galaxy Ring for $335.99 (saving $64), or a different deal gets you the Gold Galaxy Ring for $369.99 (saving you $30) + a free $50 Amazon Gift Card ($80 saving total).
• Over at Best Buy, there's no discount on the Galaxy Ring but you get a free $50 Best Buy gift card.
UK Deal – £399 £349 at Samsung
Save $53: Third up is the Ultrahuman Ring AIR model which is another Galaxy Ring rival but for a slightly lower cost. Having not used or reviewed this ring myself, I can't comment on its performance but it seems to offer pretty much all of the same health, sleep, and fitness monitoring as its competitors.
UK Deal – £329 £263.20 at Amazon
Price Check: $296.65 at Amazon
Save $90: Probably the most budget-friendly Smart Ring that I've seen recommended, the RingConn Gen 1 has an impressive 7-day battery life, and has a subscription-free app which is pretty great. It also has a premium portable charging case, and can measure your health, sleep, and fitness data.
UK Deal – £289 £231.20 at Amazon
Price Check: $169 at Amazon
Save $50: This Smart Ring is aimed mostly at women, and is one of the most distinct-looking Smart Rings that you'll come across. I love that it has a break in the centre to help you easily slide it off, and I'm told it has new AI-powered health insights that set it apart, and menstrual health tracking too.
