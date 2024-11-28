I've been interested in the concept of Smart Rings for quite some time now, but as someone who already owns a smartwatch (the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to be precise), I can't justify the high costs of some of the best Smart Rings on the market right now, with most retailing at around $399-$499 with similar features.

Sure, Smart Rings can supposedly monitor your fitness and health much more accurately than wearing a smartwatch, and can be worn at night thanks to the unobtrusive design, but what else? I got to try the Samsung Galaxy Ring briefly, and admittedly, I think they look really sleek and I'm contemplating a purchase for that reason alone.

Thankfully with Black Friday upon us, it feels like the right time to finally figure out what Smart Rings are all about, and invest in getting my hands (fingers) on a Smart Ring while they're at an affordable price. I've found some great Black Friday deals on popular Smart Rings, which I'll be sharing with you below.